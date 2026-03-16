Takeaways as DeRozan Stays Hot, Leads Kings Over Jazz

DeRozan Stays Hot, Leads Kings Over Jazz

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Utah Jazz 116-111, winning their second consecutive game and moving to 18-51 on the season.

This was mostly a close game, with 10 lead changes and neither team leading by more than 12 points. Do not let this fool you, though. Just because it was a close basketball game does not mean it was not a serious basketball game.

The Kings and Jazz entered tonight with a collective 37-98 record this season. Utah currently sits 5th in the lottery odds, and Sacramento at third (now tied for third - more on this later), and both teams deployed their rosters accordingly - more players were out tonight (17) than played in the game (16). That each team had just eight players suit up - the minimum allowed under league rules - speaks to the dire straits each team was in, given their ..injury management tactics.

Utah’s best work was resting Kyle Filipowski tonight. For context, Filipowski is a 22-year-old second-year forward, and the Jazz had last night off. Not exactly load managing an aging veteran or injury prone player.

While Filipowski may have been out, Utah had other 2024 draft picks shine. Cody Williams, the 10th overall pick in 2024, scored a career-high 32 points tonight.

Given that Sacramento is in a similar position to Utah, one would think young players would take center stage for them, too. That is not the case. 36-year-old DeMar DeRozan has been on fire lately, and had to step up given the severely depleted roster.

The future Hall of Famer has done that particularly well over the last couple of games, and did the same tonight. DeRozan got what he wanted against the young Utah wings to the tune of 18 first-half points. This continued through the second half, as DeRozan finished with 41 points. The veteran wing added 11 assists as well. DeRozan has played 38.6 MPG over the last three games, scoring 35.6 PPG, 8 APG, and 2.6 RPG during that span.

Hayes in the Starting Spot

Mar 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) controls the ball while being defended by Utah Jazz forward Andersson Garcia (0) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Killian Hayes started in place of Russell Westbrook, who was out with right foot soreness. Hayes, the former 7th pick in 2020, made the most of the extended run tonight, filling the stat sheet with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in 38 minutes.

Considering that Sacramento just signed Hayes through next season, it has to be nice to see him put the ball through the hoop tonight. Hayes had been shooting a ghastly 26.9% from the field (20.8 from three) since he joined the Kings. Before you say small sample size, Hayes is a career 37.9% shooter from the field (27.8% from three) on 8.2 attempts (2.8 threes)/game.

The front office clearly liked other elements in his game enough to invest in him, and the shooting is probably a welcome addition to those skills. If the numbers remain closer to tonight than to his career numbers, Hayes could prove another Achiuwa-like addition as a former high pick looking to rehab his value with opportunity in Sacramento.

Speaking of Achiuwa, he continued his strong play down the stretch, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Achiuwa is now averaging 16.9 PPG, 9 RPG and 1.9 APG this month. Certainly a lot to like. The former first round pick has played himself into potentially having a market in free agency this summer.

Most importantly, Nique Clifford continues to find ways to be productive. The shooting left some to be desired, but Clifford finished with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists before fouling out. Not his best performance to date, but the rookie continues to be useful even when other players (DeRozan, Hayes tonight) are carrying the offensive load.

On the lottery front, Sacramento is now tied with Brooklyn with the third-best odds. This means that the most likely outcome is picking sixth - now a 25.7% chance if Sacramento ends up fourth. As a reminder, the top three lottery slots have 14%, 13.4%, 12.7%, and 12%. If they end up 4th, they have 12.5%, 12.2%, 11.9%, and 11.5%.

Lottery Odds By Position / Tankathon

Wins are undoubtedly good for the soul. Any true Kings fan, at their core, wants their favorite team to win the game on a given night. That is natural. Similarly, players will never purposefully tank, and it would be unreasonable to expect them to do so.

Regardless, the flip side to each passing win down the stretch run leading up to what is shaping up to be one of the better drafts over the last several decades is reflected by the percentage changes in the chart above.

Sacramento has just 13 games left this season. They pick back up on Tuesday, when they play De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs.