Perfect Offseason Blueprint for the Sacramento Kings' Roster

The Sacramento Kings' 2026 offseason is underway, and after a 22-60 season, they might need a roster overhaul. Granted, they were dealing with an injury plague during their 60-loss campaign, but even if healthy, there is no guarantee the results would have been much better.

Now, they have the opportunity to turn things around, and this 2026 offseason could be one of the most important in franchise history. Here is a blueprint to the Kings' perfect offseason:

Step 1: Get lucky

2026 NBA Draft lottery odds | Tankathon

The NBA Draft lottery is on May 10, and that is arguably the most important date of the Kings' offseason. The Kings lost the tiebreaker with the Utah Jazz, slotting them with the fifth-best odds. They will have an 11.5% chance to land the first overall pick and a 45.2% chance to jump into the top four. However, there is also a slim chance they slide all the way to ninth.

For a more in-depth look at Sacramento's offseason schedule: 13 Key Dates and Deadlines for Sacramento Kings 2026 Offseason

The Kings' offseason would get off to a perfect start if they could get lucky here. Obviously, landing the first pick would be ideal, but even a top-three selection would give them an elite prospect in this class.

Step 2: Draft a difference-maker

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Of course, this depends on what happens in the lottery draw, but regardless, the Kings should be confident in drafting a difference-maker this year. Ideally, they can land a top-four pick and add a new franchise cornerstone, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, and Caleb Wilson headlining this class.

However, even if they drop in the lottery, there are more intriguing prospects who could make the difference. Guards like Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, and Mikel Brown Jr. will all be near the top of Sacramento's big board, and Kings GM Scott Perry has made it clear that the franchise will be drafting talent over fit, which is already a good sign.

Whoever they land in this year's draft will be a huge turning point in the direction of this struggling franchise, giving them an immediate chance to turn things around with the right choice.

Step 3: Parting with the veterans

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If Zach LaVine opts into his $49 million player option, the Kings will still have him, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis under contract for next season. However, there is a good chance that at least one or two of these veterans are out of Sacramento by opening night.

Sabonis seems like the most likely star veteran to stay on the roster, but we could see DeRozan get traded or waived, while Perry will be making calls in an attempt to part with LaVine. There is still a chance that LaVine declines his option, as he seemed unsure about the decision during his exit interview, but it is hard to envision him turning down that kind of money.

Perry ensured that the Kings will try to get younger and save money, so parting with some of these veterans on larger contracts seems inevitable.

Step 4: Re-sign the right guys

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) drives to the basket during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Kings have a handful of key players set to hit free agency, with the most notable names being Precious Achiuwa and Russell Westbrook, with LaVine potentially joining that group pending his player option.

Achiuwa made a huge difference in Sacramento this season, and at just 26 years old, he fits their timeline. As long as his price in free agency is not too high for this team, currently sitting in the luxury tax, we can expect them to strike a deal to bring him back.

As for Westbrook, the legendary 37-year-old, it could go either way. While the Kings want to get younger, keeping a valuable veteran leader like Westbrook could be much more beneficial than letting him walk. After no other team wanted him last summer, we should see the Kings bring him back as well.

Step 5: Giving the young guys opportunities

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) waits during a break during the second half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is more so for the start of the 2026-27 season, but the Kings need to use this offseason as an opportunity to prepare their young core to take charge next season. The opening night starting lineup should consist of Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and their first-round pick this summer, ensuring their focus is in the right place.

Regardless of what the Kings do this offseason, we should not expect them to immediately be competitive next season. Sure, they could make a push for the play-in tournament, but this will be a multi-year process to get back to where they want to be.