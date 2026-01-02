This season has been a roller-coaster for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, and the idea of a fresh start with the Sacramento Kings is beginning to surface as an intriguing possibility.

For the Kings, who have been searching for a long-term answer at point guard since moving on from De’Aaron Fox, Young represents a potential offensive engine capable of reshaping the team’s identity. His ability to create shots for himself and others would immediately raise Sacramento’s offensive ceiling and give them a legitimate focal point in the halfcourt.

At the same time, developments in Atlanta have made this conversation more realistic, as the Hawks appear increasingly hesitant to commit long-term money to Young. With Atlanta signaling a potential shift in direction, Sacramento may see an opening that did not previously exist.

It’s becoming clear that the Hawks are no longer Trae Young’s team.



This season, the Hawks have looked like two completely different teams.



Without Trae Young: 14–11

With Trae Young: 2–8



At the center of it all is Jalen Johnson.



December was a statement month:



25.8 PPG… pic.twitter.com/QK7zoGhh8k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2026

Why the Kings should target Trae Young

From the Kings’ perspective, Trae Young offers elite offensive creation that few guards in the league can replicate. His deep shooting range forces defenses to extend far beyond the three-point line, opening space for wings and bigs to operate more freely.

Young is also one of the league’s premier playmakers, capable of controlling tempo and generating easy scoring opportunities for teammates. For a Kings team that has struggled to find reliable late-game offense since the Fox era ended, Young’s confidence and shot-making could be a significant upgrade. His presence alone would change how opponents prepare for Sacramento night in and night out.

Trae Young over the last 3 games:



29.0 PPG

10.0 APG

52.1% FG

54.2% 3P

88.9% FT

29.8 MPG https://t.co/BHK7PHoLkE pic.twitter.com/zuQLAmDFW4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 27, 2025

Why the Kings could be hesitant

However, the situation in Atlanta adds another layer of complexity to any potential deal. The Hawks have quietly performed better in stretches when Young has been off the floor, fueling speculation that the organization may be ready to move in a different direction. Whether fair or not, that perception has affected Young’s league-wide value and raised questions about building around him long term.

Atlanta’s apparent reluctance to immediately extend him suggests they may not see him as their future centerpiece. That uncertainty could push the Hawks to take trade offers more seriously, especially if they prioritize flexibility and a reset.

Even with potentially lower acquisition costs, the challenges for Sacramento remain significant. Young’s defensive limitations would require the Kings to carefully construct the roster around him to avoid being exploited on that end.

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

More importantly, trading for Young would almost certainly need an immediate extension, forcing Sacramento to commit significant long-term money before seeing how the partnership truly works. That level of financial commitment carries real risk, particularly for a franchise that cannot afford to make a mistake at the top of the payroll.

Compared to other rumored targets, Young’s combination of contract demands and stylistic fit makes him a far trickier gamble.

Would a fresh start in Sacramento be the best move for Young?

In the end, a fresh start in Sacramento could benefit both Trae Young and the Kings, but only if the circumstances are right. Young would bring instant offense, star power, and elite playmaking to a team still searching for its identity at point guard.

At the same time, Atlanta’s apparent willingness to pivot away from him and the fact that the Hawks have shown signs of winning without him complicate his evaluation. Sacramento must carefully balance the upside of acquiring a proven star against the long-term risks tied to defense and salary.

If Young’s value truly is at a low point and the price is right, the Kings should at least explore the opportunity because calculated risks are often how franchises find their next cornerstone.

