Three Recent Players the Kings Gave Up on Too Early

For a franchise that has shown an eye for uncovering intriguing talent—whether through the second round, undrafted signings, or savvy first-round picks the Sacramento Kings have struggled at times with patience and long-term development.

Over the past few seasons, the Kings identified promising players like Davion Mitchell, Keon Ellis, and Neemias Queta, each of whom flashed real NBA potential in different ways. Sacramento has proven it can spot hidden value, whether in the lottery, the second round, or the undrafted market. The issue hasn’t been talent evaluation as much as role definition, consistency, and patience.

Now, with each of these players finding footing in new environments, it’s fair to question whether the Kings moved on too soon.

Davion Mitchell

Nov 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) stands on the court during a time out against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Davion Mitchell entered the league as the ninth overall pick in 2021 and immediately built a reputation as a tenacious perimeter defender within an improving offensive feel. As a rookie, he averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists while playing significant minutes, showing he could handle pressure and defend elite guards.

However, as Sacramento’s roster evolved and backcourt roles shifted, his minutes and offensive rhythm became inconsistent. After being moved, Mitchell eventually landed with the Miami Heat, an organization known for maximizing the potential of tough, defensive-minded guards.

In Miami’s structured system, his defensive intensity and playmaking have found a more natural fit, reinforcing the belief that his skill set may have needed a clearer identity and longer runway in Sacramento.

Keon Ellis

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) stands on the court in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Keon Ellis’ path may be even more telling. Undrafted but relentless, Ellis carved out rotation minutes through defense, energy, and improved shooting. During one of his stronger stretches in Sacramento, he averaged over eight points per game while shooting better than 40 percent from three-point range, proving he could contribute as a 3-and-D option.

Still, with fluctuating rotations and roster reshuffling, the Kings ultimately moved him. Ellis now suits up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he has benefited from more consistent deployment in lineups that value perimeter defense and floor spacing. His growth highlights how stability and defined expectations can unlock a player who was already trending upward.

Neemias Queta

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Neemias Queta’s story follows a similar pattern. Drafted 39th overall, Queta brought size, rim protection, and mobility, making him an intriguing developmental big. Though he dominated stretches in the G League and showed flashes of shot-blocking and interior scoring in limited NBA opportunities, Sacramento never committed to giving him steady rotation minutes.

After being waived, Queta found a home with the Boston Celtics, where he has gradually carved out a meaningful role. In Boston’s system, his rim protection and physical presence have translated more consistently, validating what many Kings observers believed he could become with patience and structure.

In the end, the departures of Davion Mitchell, Keon Ellis, and Neemias Queta reflect a broader challenge for the Sacramento Kings. The organization clearly has an eye for talent across all levels of the draft and player market. Yet identifying promising players is only part of the equation; nurturing them with clearly defined roles and long-term commitment is just as important.

Watching these former Kings contribute in Miami, Cleveland, and Boston underscores how much situation and development philosophy can shape a career. If Sacramento hopes to fully capitalize on its scouting strengths, balancing talent acquisition with sustained developmental investment will be critical.