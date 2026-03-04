One Player the Kings Wish They Could Trade Right Now

After falling to the Phoenix Suns, the Sacramento Kings now sit at 14-49 with just 19 games left in their 2025-26 campaign. Despite having the NBA's worst record, the Kings practically stood pat at the trade deadline, making just one move to send Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for De'Andre Hunter.

Looking back, the Kings likely wish they could have made more changes at the deadline, but if they were able to make one more trade right now, there is one player far more likely to go than the others.

If the Kings could make one trade right now, six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan would be on the move in a heartbeat.

Why the Kings wish they could trade DeRozan

Feb 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) looks up after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

DeRozan, 36, was rumored to be shopped ahead of the trade deadline, but obviously, no deal was done. There was more talk about a potential buyout as well, but as the March 1 deadline that would have allowed him to then sign with a playoff team passed, it is confirmed that he is sticking in Sacramento for the rest of the season.

In 11 games since the trade deadline, DeRozan is averaging just 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 38.4% from the field and 25% from three-point range. Whether DeRozan is intentionally taking a back seat to create opportunities for the Kings' young core or if he is simply struggling, it becomes clear that there is no need for him on this team.

Congrats to @DeMar_DeRozan of the @SacramentoKings for moving up to 20th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/apg95qpFZ5 — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2026

In this span, DeRozan is still playing 26 minutes per game, though, clogging up a valuable spot in the lineup. The Kings are losing games regardless, so shifting their focus to the young players should be the priority. 37-year-old point guard Russell Westbrook is in a similar situation, averaging 24.7 minutes per game since the trade deadline.

Ideally, the Kings would be able to remove both veterans from the lineup as they focus on the future, but they are stuck in Sacramento as the struggling teams aim for the top spot in the draft lottery.

An offseason move?

While it would be great to move him now if they could, the Kings will likely make that change in the offseason. DeRozan's salary for the 2026-27 season is partially guaranteed, so the Kings could either trade him to a contender who wants a cheap, expiring contract or they could waive him and allow him to hit the open market.

Either way, the ideal scenario would have been to trade DeRozan at this season's deadline, but they will see what the best option is in the offseason. It is easy to assume that DeRozan is still on the Kings because his trade value at the deadline was too low. However, his value could shift over the summer.

DeRozan's most impressive feat this season is playing every game for the Kings, despite being 36 years old and in year 17. While he has struggled as of late, the fact that he is still on the court is a testament in itself.