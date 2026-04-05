One Player That Has To Stay Healthy For Kings Next Season

The Sacramento Kings entered this season with expectations of growth, but it quickly turned into a lost year defined by injuries , inconsistency, and a heavy reliance on young players. In a season like this, development becomes more important than wins, and there may not have been a more important player to evaluate than Keegan Murray.

After receiving a major contract extension before the season, the expectation was clear: this was supposed to be the year he leaped. With more opportunities and potentially more on-ball responsibility, it was the perfect setup to see what Murray could become long-term. Instead, injuries disrupted that evaluation, leaving more questions than answers. As the Kings look ahead, Murray’s health might be the single most important factor in determining the direction of the franchise next season.

Murray’s 2025-26 campaign has been defined by unfortunate setbacks, including multiple injuries that limited him to just over 20 games for much of the year and kept him out for extended stretches. Even in that limited sample, he averaged around 14 points and nearly 6 rebounds per game, showing flashes of the reliable production that has defined his young career.

But the bigger story isn’t just the numbers, it’s the missed opportunity. With the Kings dealing with injuries across the roster, this season could have been the perfect environment for Murray to expand his offensive game and grow with the ball in his hands. Instead, those chances were cut short, leaving his development somewhat stalled at a time when it should have been accelerating.

What makes Murray so important is his archetype. He is a high-floor player at a premium position, a versatile forward who can space the floor, defend multiple positions, and fit alongside virtually any roster construction. Players like that are incredibly valuable in today’s NBA, especially for a team like the Sacramento Kings that is still trying to find its long-term identity.

Even without taking a massive leap, Murray has already proven he can contribute consistently when available. However, the next step in his career isn’t just about improving his skill set; it’s about staying on the court long enough, actually, to show it. Availability, especially for a player in his role, is just as important as ability.

Looking Ahead

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots in between San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40), center Luke Kornet (7), and forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to next season, the pressure is not necessarily on Murray to become a star overnight, but simply to stay healthy and build rhythm. The Kings need to see him play extended stretches, develop chemistry with teammates, and grow into a larger offensive role if needed. After investing in him with a long-term extension, the organization has made it clear that they believe he is a foundational piece.

But belief alone isn’t enough; there needs to be consistent production and growth to match. A healthy season would not only benefit the team’s overall performance but also give Murray the chance to solidify his place as a key piece of the future.

In the end, the Kings’ next season may hinge less on big acquisitions or roster changes and more on internal stability, starting with Keegan Murray. This past year was supposed to be a stepping stone, but instead became a setback due to factors largely out of his control.

Still, the flashes he showed in limited time reinforce why the organization values him so highly. If he can stay healthy, play a full season, and take advantage of increased opportunities, the narrative around both him and the team could shift quickly. For Sacramento, it’s simple: a healthy Keegan Murray isn’t just helpful, it’s essential.