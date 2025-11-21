Three Takeaways From Kings' Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Grizzlies

In what looked like the most winnable game of the season, the Sacramento Kings had one of, if not the worst, showings in the last decade against the Memphis Grizzlies. And that's saying a lot about a team that had a historic 16-year playoff drought.

They got Keegan Murray back today, but also lost Domantas Sabonis for the next few weeks to make matters worse. And the Grizzlies were without both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., among others, and just 4-11 on the season; it looked like the Kings could snap their seven-game losing streak. But instead, they got absolutely trounced from start to finish, falling 96-137 in the end to the Grizzlies.

There aren't many (if any) positive takeaways from this contest for the Kings, but let's get to the three takeaways from tonight's disappointing defeat.

The Kings Look Broken

This isn't breaking news, but the Kings look absolutely broken. And to make matters worse, that includes the stars and veterans. This isn't a young team that is trying to find its way, but a group of established NBA players who just look awful in so many aspects of the game.

There are a number of stats that jump out tonight. From the Kings finishing with 16 turnovers that led to 30 points for the Grizzlies to Memphis getting 22 second chance points to Sacramento's five. Pretty much everywhere you look at the box score tonight shows how the Kings got blown out by 41 points.

Keegan Murray's Return

Nov 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Murray made his much-anticipated return and finished with a modest 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on 5-of-13 (38.5%) from the field and 1-of-6 (16.7%) from three off the bench.

It will likely take some time for him to get his rhythm back, but it was great to see him take 13 shots. In a season that already seems lost, Murray's development is at the top of the list for things to look at for the year. There were still times he looked passive, but as he makes his way back, hopefully, we see an aggressive Murray that we haven't seen before

Still No Devin Carter

In a game where the Kings trailed by as many as 48 points, we still didn't see any Devin Carter minutes. That's a tough spot for a second-year player to be in and shows even with the season on the ropes, he still can't crack the rotation.

This season has quickly shifted, or at least it should, to focusing on youth and development. Murray, Nique Clifford, and Keon Ellis are the first names that come to mind, but Carter still feels like the odd man out.

Even if Carter isn't in the Kings' future, it would likely benefit both parties to get him some run. Either to help him improve and make his mark in Sacramento, or to showcase him to other teams and raise his value. But if that doesn't happen in a near 50-point game, it might just not be in the cards.

The Kings will look to bounce back in yet another tough matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, which could likely be another blowout opportunity for the young players to get on the court. Carter's minute will be something to monitor going forward.

