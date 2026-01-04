What to Watch For In Kings, Bucks Matchup

The Sacramento Kings' season may be all but over in terms of wins and losses (at least in terms of the playoffs, compared to draft position), but there are still 47 games left and some key storylines to watch as the season progresses.

As the Kings host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, here are three things to watch as the Kings look to avoid dropping their fifth straight game.

Return of LaVine

Zach LaVine will be making his return tonight for the Kings. He was listed as questionable leading up to the matchup, but it didn't take long for the Kings to announce that he would be playing. It's also worth noting that the Bucks are the team that has been connected to LaVine as the trade deadline approaches.

With his return, a big storyline will be watching his minutes. We haven't seen LaVine on the court since Doug Christie outwardly said that the focus of the season would be shifting to developing the young players.

It may be more of a storyline on Christie than LaVine himself, but tonight will be our first clue at how the first-year coach is going to approach the rotation as LaVine returns. We've already seen Dylan Cardwell get relegated to the G League with the return of Drew Eubanks, but he is on a two-way contract with a 50-game limit.

Maxime Raynaud and His Magic Knee

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) posts up against Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

When Raynaud went down early against the Phoenix Suns, it looked like he would miss at least a few games, or even the rest of the season. But now, just two days later, he's not even being listed on the injury report.

It's great news for the Kings and Raynaud, as he's enjoying a breakout rookie season after a slow start to the year. That's not even to mention that the Kings just need someone to man the center spot as Sabonis continues to recover from his injury.

Raynaud has been heavily involved in the Kings' offense as the team leans into the pick and roll more, so it will be telling to see if they continue to look at him in that action or if they look elsewhere for offense as he makes his way back onto the court.

A Full 48

The last two games for the Kings have gone about the same. They were both close contests...until they weren't. Against the Boston Celtics, Sacramento held close until the fourth quarter. And against the Suns, it was close until the third quarter.

But then in a matter of minutes, both games were over. The Celtics and Suns went on runs that the Kings couldn't recover from and never let up.

It's been a problem for the Kings all season. In order to win, or even be close down the stretch, they have to play a nearly perfect 48 minutes of action. That's a hard thing to do for such a young team, but if they don't do it tonight against the Bucks, they could be in for another blowout loss for the third straight game.

