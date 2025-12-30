Wild Five-Team NBA Mock Trade Swaps Stars Between Kings, Warriors & More

As the trade deadline approaches, all bets are off on what the Sacramento Kings will do. Nearly everyone on the roster is available for trade, and the Kings are once again being connected to Jonathan Kuminga as he inches closer to being trade eligible on January 15th.

And as we get closer to the February 5th trade deadline, we continue to see mock trades that would shake up the league. The latest is a five-team hypothetical from Clutch Points Brett Siegel that would drastically reshape not just the Kings roster, but each of the involved teams.

Atlanta Hawks Receive: F/C Anthony Davis, G/F Zach LaVine, G D'Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks Receive: F/C Domantas Sabonis, F Zaccharie Risacher, G Luke Kennard, CLE 2026 1st-round pick (via ATL swap), ATL/UTA/CLE 2028 1st-round swap (More favorable of ATL and less favorable of CLE/UTA), BOS 2026 2nd-round pick (via ATL)

Sacramento Kings Receive: G Trae Young, F Jonathan Kuminga, F/C Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors Receive: C Nic Claxton, G/F Klay Thompson, G Keon Ellis, SAC 2026 2nd round-pick (via SAC)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: G/F Moses Moody, G Buddy Hield, C Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW 2027 1st-round pick (top-8 protected, via GSW; if not conveyed, becomes 2028 1st-round pick unprotected)

There are a lot of moving parts to this trade, but to focus on the Kings, they would be sending out Zach Lavine, Domantas Sabonis, Keon Ellis, and a 2026 2nd round-pick in return for Trae Young, Kuminga, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Oct 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

All in all, that's a pretty good haul to get back from two players who seem to have a limited future in Sacramento, and impressive that they could get back three quality players without having to use any first-round picks.

They wouldn't get any picks themselves, which some could argue is a better type of haul to get, but they'd be moving off of two large contracts that are looking difficult to trade in the current NBA landscape.

Scott Perry has reportedly been out on the idea of bringing in Young, but it would be interesting to see if he would change his mind if it meant adding Kuminga as well. Porzingis would be more salary filler and likely not in the Kings long-term plans, but when he plays, he's still a productive NBA player. And he's a free agent after this year, which would actually help the Kings with his $30.7 million coming off the books.

If the deal is done with enough time before the trade deadline, they could even look at moving Porzingis to a contender for draft capital of some sort.

Deals like this rarely happen, just because there are so many moving parts, but from a Kings perspective, it's hard to find a better deal for two of their stars. They would not only be getting Kuminga, who they've coveted for months, but also the expiring contract and a star point guard to build around.

