Why Kings Should Trade for Jonathan Kuminga, and Why They Shouldn't

The Sacramento Kings are expected to have as busy an NBA trade deadline as any other team in the league, but who are they going after? All Kings fans have heard is who they will be trading away, like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, and Dennis Schroder, but who will they get in return?

One name that has consistently been brought up is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, as the Kings had significant interest in him over the offseason. NBA insider Sam Amick recently joined Sactown Sports 1140's The Carmichael Dave Show to talk about the Kings' interest in Kuminga.

"The messaging has been pretty consistent, which is: yes, they do still have interest," Amick said.

"The messaging has been pretty consistent, which is, yes, they do still have interest."@sam_amick tells @JasonRoss1140 the Sacramento Kings remain interested in Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, but that doesn't mean a deal is going to happen: pic.twitter.com/eM5qrInv5Z — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) December 30, 2025

Of course, a trade for Kuminga is still challenging because the Warriors reportedly are not interested in Monk, while most of the Kings' other trade assets have declined in value. Still, regardless of whether or not a trade for Kuminga is plausible, it begs the question: Should the Kings even be targeting Kuminga?

Why the Kings SHOULD trade for Kuminga

The Kings are in a vulnerable spot moving forward, and if they do not enter a rebuild phase soon, they could be in serious trouble. The Kings have made it clear that they are gearing up to build around Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford, and Maxime Raynaud, so why not add Kuminga to that mix?

Kuminga, 23, is the same age as rookie guard Nique Clifford, even though he is in his fifth NBA season. Adding a young stud with potential who already has five years of experience is an underrated idea, and it has become increasingly clear that Kuminga would greatly benefit from a change of scenery.

Jonathan Kuminga UNLEASHES on the rim 💥 pic.twitter.com/FdEIQy6a10 — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2025

If the Kings are serious about making Kuminga a centerpiece of their future plans, getting him under a $45 million contract with a second-year team option, while his trade value is at an all-time low, there are not many reasons not to take that chance. The worst-case scenario is that he is not a fit in Sacramento, and they only have him under contract for one more year.

Why the Kings SHOULDN'T trade for Kuminga

It has become much more unclear whether Kuminga has star potential in this league. On one hand, Kuminga is a versatile forward with impressive athleticism and offensive tools, but on the other hand, he continues to find his way out of the Warriors' rotation. If Steve Kerr cannot find a role for him, what would he do in Sacramento? Would he contribute to winning basketball?

At his worst, Kuminga would be a fun addition to the Kings, but it would be a significant gamble to commit to him long-term.

While the Warriors are expected to trade him before February's deadline, if they do not find a deal for him, he would likely hit the open market. If the Kings feel like they would be able to target him in free agency over the summer, why would they give up assets to get him now?

Either way, the Kings would be taking a risk, but at just 23 years old, including Kuminga in their rebuild phase is not a bad thought.

