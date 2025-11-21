Zach LaVine's Honest Reaction To Getting Benched in 4th Quarters

After starting his 2025-26 campaign on fire, dropping 30+ points in five of his first six games, Sacramento Kings star guard Zach LaVine has dropped off drastically. LaVine was held under ten points in back-to-back games, and despite being able to bounce back with a 26-point outing in Sacramento's loss on Thursday night, there has been an unexpected trend.

LaVine has played just two total minutes in Sacramento's last three fourth quarters, including two games where he was benched entirely for the final period. Sure, LaVine is not playing his best basketball right now, but it shocked many when Doug Christie and his coaching staff opted not to play LaVine at all in the fourth.

Following the Kings' 41-point blowout loss to the Grizzlies, LaVine opened up about getting benched in the fourth quarter.

“I’ll always be a team guy,” LaVine said to The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman. “(But) personally, I don’t like it. I’ve never not played in the fourth. But when you’re trying to find a win you do whatever you can, I guess."

Zach LaVine reasons with Christie's decision

Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

LaVine admits that he understands Christie's mindset of trying anything to win games, but believes he should be on the floor in crunch time.

“Does it make sense? I think he’s just trying to find anything, anyone to go out there to find a win," LaVine said. "I think I’m more than capable of doing that. If I’m 10-for-10 or 0-for-10, I’m a guy that’s scored more points in the fourth quarter than a lot of people in this league. So I think I should be on the floor.”

LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is still one of the premier scorers in this league and certainly a high-level three-point shooter, so when the Kings need an offensive spark, it makes far more sense to have him on the court than on the bench.

Zach LaVine tonight



— 26 PTS

— 2 REB

— 2 AST

— 1 STL

— 10-17 FG pic.twitter.com/wWvt0IzR3e — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) November 21, 2025

Of course, the Kings are in desperate times, and Christie even has his job at stake, so it is worth experimenting. LaVine admitted that he needs to be more aggressive, and he showed it in Thursday's loss with 26 points in 26 minutes, but he did not get a chance to touch the floor in the fourth quarter because the Kings were trailing by so much.

“I’m not my best self when I take eight to 10 shots,” LaVine said. “I can be as efficient as you want me to be. But if I’m taking eight shots, it’s like, what are we doing?"

LaVine and the Kings now move on to face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday on the road, and after seeing how they played in Memphis on Thursday, fans should buckle up for another potential blowout.

Recommended Articles