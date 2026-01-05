Kings' Zach LaVine Comments on Return From Nine-Game Injury Absence

The Sacramento Kings are now 8-28 on the season, and after playing the toughest schedule in the NBA, it is hard to gauge how good or bad this team really is, especially considering that they have not been fully healthy at any point this season.

Kings star guard Zach LaVine was just sidelined for nine consecutive games due to a left ankle sprain, but returned to action on Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. LaVine came off the bench in his first game back and finished with 20 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 6-12 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three-point range in 35 minutes in a losing effort.

After the game, LaVine talked about how he is feeling in his first game back after being out for three weeks.

"I feel good. I had a tough ankle injury. Was able to come back. I did a lot of rehab, so it felt good to go out there," LaVine said. "I was just waiting on whatever day my ankle felt the best [to return]. I think you guys saw me out there shooting for the last like week. It was sometime this week, I was just ready to go."

Zach LaVine returns against his potential future team

Of course, LaVine likely just returned to action as soon as he and the team doctors felt he was capable of playing a full game, but it is odd that his first game back after three weeks was against the Bucks, who seem to have a keen interest in him.

There have been plenty of reports about the Bucks eyeing LaVine as a trade target, but the two-time All-Star shot down the idea of there being any correlation between his injury return and trade rumors.

"I think there's been trade talks with a lot of teams. I don't think I worry about that. I think that's your guys' job to try to put some storylines out there. You can run with 'em," LaVine responded.

The Milwaukee Bucks have kept tabs on Zach LaVine, per @sam_amick



“The Kings’ Zach LaVine, for starters, could certainly help several contending teams. To that point, league sources confirmed that Milwaukee has done recent due diligence on the 30-year-old guard (and has shown… pic.twitter.com/D9Haz463Rd — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 12, 2025

It is safe to assume that this was purely a coincidence, but it is worth noting. The only team that wants to see LaVine in action more than the Kings? The Bucks. And LaVine might have actually done the Kings a favor here.

It is no secret that LaVine's trade value is down the drain, but with a strong performance against the Bucks, he might have turned some heads in Milwaukee's front office. If the Bucks are seriously interested in LaVine, seeing him live could have been the deciding factor. LaVine feels like he performed "okay" against the Bucks.

"I think I did okay," LaVine said. "I was able to go out there and give an effort. I think in the second half, the group we had out there gave a good effort, and it was too little too late, but I felt fine. I'll get more and more of my rhythm back, but I've played a lot of games in the NBA before, so it's nothing new."

Dec 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) protects the ball defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) during the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Kings' injuries stack up

Of course, LaVine is back from injury, but the Kings are still playing without star center Domantas Sabonis. To make matters worse, Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis both exited Sunday's game early with injuries as well.

The Kings' luck with injuries this season has been horrible. As soon as they get one of their key players back in action, they lose two more. Fortunately, they got some offensive firepower back with LaVine in the lineup, but they are still struggling as they continue to deal with plenty of other issues.

LaVine could be on a new team in a month, but getting him back on the floor was certainly a priority.

