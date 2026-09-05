The Sacramento Kings made waves across the NBA early this morning when they signed former number one overall pick Ben Simmons to a one-year $3.5 million deal.

Just in: Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons has agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Max Wiepking, Sean Tribe and Ryan Arney tell me and @MarcJSpears. The one-time All-NBA star is back in the NBA for a 10th season after sitting out 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/xj5X7lr3op — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2026

It's the perfect type of low-risk, high-reward deal for the Kings to take a chance on late in the offseason. Simmons may have been out of the league last year, but he still has the tantalizing potential that got him drafted first overall back in 2016.

And it's not just high-reward for the Kings. Simmons is doing his best, or at least appears to be, to show that he still belongs in the NBA. A one-year prove-it deal is one thing, but a multi-year deal would cement Simmons' status back to someone who belongs in the league for years to come.

It appears that that thought has already crossed the Kings' minds as well, as ESPN's Mark J. Spears joined Carmichael Dave and Jason Ross on Sactown Sports 1140 to let people know that if things go well, the two sides could look at extending their partnership beyond this year.

"Let's say Ben has a great season, regardless of what the Kings do, like he plays well. I don't know if his sister wants me to share this," Spears stated. "She told me the one thing that's great about Ben for Sacramento is that he's a pretty loyal guy. They gave him the opportunity and he does well, and they want him back, and it's fair, I think he'd want to stay."

"If they give him the opportunity and he does well, and he wants them back, they want him back, and it’s fair, I think he’d want to stay."



ESPN's Marc J. Spears says Ben Simmons may be open to a long-term stay with the Sacramento Kings 👀@CarmichaelDave @JasonRoss1140… pic.twitter.com/5bnfAo7yRr — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) September 4, 2026

In an ideal world, Simmons would return to All-Star form and be one of, if not the biggest, stories in the NBA next season. While that isn't likely, it's not hard to imagine him playing well as a role-player and showing he's worth a three-year deal that would take him to his age 34 season.

Simmons doesn't rely on pure athleticism, so he should theoretically age well as a playmaker in the late stages of his career, health-dependent, of course.

Sacramento = Underrated

As far as places to live, Sacramento remains underrated, and players have a tendency to enjoy their time in California's capital. Precious Achiuwa appears to have found his NBA home after journeying through the NBA, and he isn't the first to call Sacramento home after venturing around the league.

It would be hard to stomach for Kings fans if Simmons has a great year and then goes off to join another playoff hopeful after using Sacramento to get back on the court. It's not something we see a ton with older players, as many tend to finish their careers in Sacramento that, but it's something to keep an eye on with the one-year deal.

Hearing that Simmons is open to Sacramento being his long-term home makes this deal look even better for Perry and the rest of the Kings front office. Now we just have to wait and see what version of Simmons the Kings get, and if he's worth extending on another contract next offseason.

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