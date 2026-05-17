The Kings' Best Option In The Draft Isn't Being Talked About Enough

After the Sacramento Kings landed the 7th overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, a bunch of lead guards have been thrown around as potential fits in the state capital. Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., and more have been mentioned, but there is one player who hasn’t been brought up enough in my opinion. That player is Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Keaton Wagler, and there are three big reasons why I think he’s actually the best fit in Sacramento.

Keaton Wagler today in a WIN on the road vs #4 Purdue..



46 PTS (13/17 FG, 9/11 3PT, 11/13 FT)

4 AST



This freshman class is LOADED..

I’ve been watching Illinois and he’s caught my eye as of late but I wasn’t expecting this



Where is he on your draft boards??

So much young… pic.twitter.com/cycSCvy2Vk — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 24, 2026

#1: He Is A Capital Shooter

If you watched the Kings at all last season, one thing that you would’ve noticed about their offense is that they do not generate or make a lot of threes. That was to be expected with DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook taking the lion’s share of shots, but it isn’t a recipe for success. The Kings were 29th in the league in three-point percentage and dead last in attempts last season, two areas where Wagler can help immediately.

Keaton shot nearly 40% from three with a .48 three-point-attempt-rate, meaning that almost half of his shots came from behind the line. Wagler is adept at using his footwork to get his shot off, and his balance is real a difference maker when he shoots off the dribble. There has been some concern about his ability to shoot off the catch, but he knocked down over 41% of his guarded catch-and-shoot attempts, putting him in the 91st percentile according to Albert Ghim via Synergy .

Film Don’t Lie with Keaton Wagler 🍿:



Keaton Wagler might have the best range in the 2026 class. He’ll gladly shoot the ball from the parking lot:



“Honestly I’ve always had range my whole life.” pic.twitter.com/54WdKuh1r6 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) May 15, 2026

The ability to stretch the floor on and off the ball is a huge plus because it gives Sacramento optionality with their guards going forward. Nique Clifford had a good season and could develop into a nightly starter, but I’m not convinced that the Kings won’t be going back to the well for another guard before they make the playoffs again. With Wagler’s size, shooting ability, and ability to spot-up, the Kings can pair him with a multitude of different guard archetypes. That flexibility will be extremely valuable going forward as Sacramento enters a multi-year rebuilding process.

#2: He’s Already A High Level Creator

Wagler isn’t the flashiest passer, and you won’t mistake him for Tyrese Haliburton in that aspect, but he’s still a very capable playmaker. Wagler uses the threat of his scoring to manipulate passing lanes and is comfortable making passes on the move, but the best tool in his belt is his calmness with the ball. He never looks rushed, and that helps him make the right play far more often than not.

Wagler averaged 4.2 assists per game with just 1.8 turnovers per game at Illinois, and the turnover number may be the bigger surprise given his usage. Draftballr includes one of Ben Taylor’s metrics called creation turnover percentage, which is an adjusted turnover percentage relative to offensive burden, and Wagler was in the 91st percentile last season. As I mentioned, the Kings may need to add another ballhandler at some point, but Wagler’s ability to handle a heavy creation burden and still take care of the ball is ideal for what they need right now.

Keaton Wagler can pass. pic.twitter.com/agl7v7tFYo — ALBERT GHIM (@albertoeghim) April 29, 2026

Wagler also showed that he’s more than capable of getting to the rim despite his athletic and physical limitations. The Kings generated a league-leading 14.7 attempts from 5-9 feet last season, but were near the bottom of the league in shot attempts within 5 feet, with just under 25 per game. Keaton had some issues finishing through contact, but he generated 3.7 unassisted attempts at the rim at Illinois, putting him in the 88th percentile according to Draftballer . To add to that, Wagler also had an impressive 47.6% free throw rate, and that ability to draw fouls helps make up for the finishing.

#3: He Is Less Of A Defensive Liability Than Some Other Options

Kingston Flemings is clearly the best defender out of the top guard options, but Wagler may be the second. That isn’t an incredibly high bar because Acuff Jr. and Brown Jr. are not strong on that end of the floor. Still, being able to at least hold his own on that end would go a long way for Wagler, and there are some signs that he will.

Keaton Wagler gets the block AND lays it up at the other end 😤#MarchMadness @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/QDIIiPkjvP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

Wagler’s 2.8 DPM was much better than both Acuff Jr. and Brown Jr. while still being the driver of one of, if not the best offense in the NCAA last season. His steal percentage was pretty average, but his 1.3% block percentage is solid for someone who isn’t a good vertical athlete. Wagler showed that his IQ translates to the defensive end, and if his frame fills out, I have confidence that he can become an average to above-average defender in the NBA.

Wrap-Up

The combination of size, shooting, playmaking, and basketball IQ that Wagler possesses is rare among 19-year-olds, and that shouldn’t be overlooked. He also does little things like crash the offensive glass (6.7% offensive rebounding rate) that make a huge difference in the possession battle and ensure that he’s impactful even when he is struggling with his shot. There are other good options for the Kings, but I would even consider trading up for Wagler if I were Sacramento because of the optionality and upside he gives them going forward.

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