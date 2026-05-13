Stats Roundup for 5 Prospects Kings Should Target With No. 7 Pick

Luck didn't go the Sacramento Kings' way this last weekend, as they slid to seventh in the NBA Draft Lottery, but that doesn't mean Scott Perry won't be able to find a future franchise cornerstone to build around.

At the seventh pick, they should have their pick of one of these five guards as they look to draft their lead guard of the future.

Kingston Flemings

College: Houston | Age: 19 | Height: 6' 2.50'' | Wingspan: 6' 3.50''

Games: 37

Minutes: 31.7

Points: 16.1

Rebounds: 4.1

Assists: 5.2

Steals: 1.5

Shooting Splits: 47.6/38.7/84.5%

Flemings stock may have fallen slightly at the draft combine yesterday with a less-than-ideal wingspan, but that doesn't mean Flemings isn't a great prospect for the Kings to look at. He doesn't have the ceiling that others do on this list, but he does a little bit of everything and plays hard on both sides of the ball. That's the type of Perry has been drawn to in the past.

Keaton Wagler

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

College: Illinois | Age: 19 | Height: 6' 5'' | Wingspan: 6' 6.25''

Games: 37

Minutes: 33.9

Points: 17.9

Rebounds: 5.1

Assists: 4.2

Steals: 0.9

Shooting Splits: 44.5/39.7/79.6%

Unlike Flemings, Wagler has great size for the point guard position. In an era where size at every position matters, the Kings' grabbing a lengthier guard would be refreshing, as they've been undersized on the court for years.

Darius Acuff Jr.

College: Arkansas | Age: 19 | Height: 6' 2'' | Wingspan: 6' 6.50''

Games: 36

Minutes: 35.2

Points: 23.5

Rebounds: 3.1

Assists: 6.4

Steals: 0.8

Shooting Splits: 48.4/44/80.9%

When talking about sheer upside, Acuff Jr. may take the cake out of these five guards. He can score with the best of them, but is entering the draft season as one of the weakest defenders in the lottery. That lowers his floor, but it's hard to ignore both his ability to score and facilitate, as well as his 44.0% clip from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game.

Brayden Burries

Jan 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dunks the ball over Kansas State Wildcats center Dorin Buca (22) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

College: Arizona | Age: 20 | Height: 6' 3.75'' | Wingspan: 6' 6"

Games: 39

Minutes: 29.8

Points: 16.1

Rebounds: 4.9

Assists: 2.4

Steals: 1.5

Shooting Splits: 49.1/39.1/80.5%

Much like others on this list, Burries is a guard with great size and can get it done on both ends of the court. But of all the guards here, he may have the most work to do becoming a true point guard and facilitator who can lead an offense. His 2.4 assists are the lowest of the group, which doesn't feel like it fits the style of play that Doug Christie and Perry are going for. But at the same time, his hustle and all-around game do fit the system.

Mikel Brown Jr.

College: Louisville | Age: 20 | Height: 6' 3.50'' | Wingspan: 6' 7.50''

Games: 21

Minutes: 29

Points: 18.2

Rebounds: 3.3

Assists: 4.7

Steals: 1.2

Shooting Splits: 41/34.4/84.4%

Brown Jr. has arguably the biggest risk with some health issues, as a back injury limited him to just 21 games over the college season. But his offensive game is so smooth and polished for a young guard that the upside is there. There are questions about his shooting efficiency, but if he takes a jump in his shooting splits, Brown Jr. could be a steal later in the lottery for a team willing to take a chance on him.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.