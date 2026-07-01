What Latest Jalen Duren Intel Means for the Kings' Pursuit

The 2026 NBA offseason has already been a wild one, and the Sacramento Kings are looking to get in on the action. The Kings have reportedly met with restricted free agent center Jalen Duren, as the two sides could try to set up a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons to send the All-Star to Sacramento.

Of course, with how quickly the market moves, things can change in no time. If the Kings are serious about acquiring Duren, they might have to act fast, but here is a look at where they stand, based on the latest intel surrounding the Pistons' free agent big man.

Lakers and Celtics exit the Duren market

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duren met with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Kings on the first day of free agency. However, just one day later, the Lakers decided to go down a different path. Los Angeles has agreed to a sign-and-trade to acquire Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, effectively removing them from the Duren market.

The Boston Celtics are another team that was rumored to have interest in Duren. However, they also left the Duren sweepstakes when they signed free agent center Mitchell Robinson instead.

Now, the Kings' two biggest threats to acquire Duren are out of the race, leaving Sacramento as the top destination.

Pistons are trying to keep Duren

Of course, the Kings cannot just sign Duren on the open market. To get him, they either need to offer him a big enough contract for the Pistons to let him walk or agree to a sign-and-trade that would likely send either Zach LaVine or Domantas Sabonis to Detroit.

However, the Pistons might not be willing to do either. NBA insider Marc J. Spears reported that the Pistons have "offered [Duren] what the franchise believes is the most lucrative contract possible." He also reports that the Pistons do not want to entertain any sign-and-trade talks and that they will match any offer he receives.

The Detroit Pistons have offered what the franchise believes is the most lucrative contract possible for their All-Star restricted free agent Jalen Duren, are not interested in any sign and trade deals and will match any potential offer sheet he signs, sources @espn @andscape. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 30, 2026

Of course, the Pistons want to keep Duren. That was never really a question. However, this report seems like more of an attempt by Detroit to keep teams away from offering Duren. If the Pistons want to retain Duren at a discount, they certainly do not want the Kings to come in and offer him a maximum contract that they would be forced to match if they want to re-sign him.

Regardless, the Kings will have the opportunity to offer Duren a contract, and at least force the Pistons to make a decision on their All-Star big man.

It would take a haul to get Duren

Circling back to Wednesday morning's sign-and-trade that sent Kessler to the Lakers, the Jazz demanded a haul in return for their 24-year-old center. In exchange for Kessler, the Lakers sent two unprotected first-round picks (2031 and 2033) and two first-round pick swaps (2028 and 2030). If the Kings want Duren, they would have to give up a similar haul, if not more.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/rt8b17fEQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Granted, bringing in a 22-year-old, proven star center would likely be worth it. Giving up some future draft capital to lock down a promising young core would still be a good move by the Kings.

If the Kings can build a core of Duren, Darius Acuff Jr., Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, Alex Karaban, Emanuel Sharp, and Precious Achiuwa, they would be in a good spot moving forward. It would take an absurd asking price to keep the Kings off Detroit's tail in their pursuit of Duren, although there is no telling what the Pistons will do to keep him.

Pistons do not want Sabonis

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The initial expectation in these Kings-Pistons trade talks was that Sacramento would send Domantas Sabonis to Detroit in exchange for Duren. However, that seems unlikely. The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that the Pistons are not interested in acquiring Sabonis from the Kings.

"Detroit has no interest in a sign-and-trade with the Kings that would have sent three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis their way," Amick wrote.

Granted, nobody can blame the Pistons for staying away from Sabonis. Of course, he is a proven All-Star and one of the best centers in the NBA when healthy, but he just seems like a bad fit for the Pistons, who are building around All-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham.

With Sabonis potentially off the table in these talks, a sign-and-trade becomes increasingly less likely, but the Kings can still look for ways to get it done.

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