Kings Shockingly Enter Jalen Duren Sweepstakes Amid Pistons Drift

The Sacramento Kings are in the market for a star center? Despite having a three-headed big man trio of Domantas Sabonis, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell, the Kings are reportedly looking to shake things up in their frontcourt.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that the Kings will meet with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren at the start of free agency, with the idea of a sign-and-trade to Sacramento as his contract talks with the Pistons drift apart.

"BREAKING: Due to sizable distance apart in negotiations, Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren will meet with the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency with the intentions of structuring a sign-&-trade out of Detroit," Haynes reported on Monday.

BREAKING: Due to sizable distance apart in negotiations, Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren will meet with the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency with the intentions of structuring a sign-&-trade out of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/rzUZWy2iJF — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2026

Obviously, this is out of the blue, as the Kings have had no prior connection to Duren. Still, the idea of adding the 22-year-old All-Star center to Sacramento's young core is likely very intriguing for Scott Perry and the Kings' front office.

What would it cost?

Duren is coming off a career year in Detroit, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game, while shooting 65% from the field. This great season came at a great time for Duren, as he was in a contract year and played a huge role in the Pistons' 60-22 record en route to a first-place finish in the East.

Of course, that means the Pistons need to pay up to retain Duren. The first-time All-Star is expected to demand a contract worth around $40 million per year, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, which would make him one of the highest-paid centers in basketball.

Many are already viewing him as one of the most overpaid players in the league before he even signs a new deal, which will certainly make the Kings second-guess a potential deal. Still, though, it could be worth it.

Of course, in a hypothetical sign-and-trade, the Kings would likely be sending Sabonis to Detroit, with other assets potentially attached.

Is Duren a good fit for the Kings?

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As the Kings enter a new era and the early stages of a rebuild, it is hard to be mad at the idea of adding Duren. The young big man would be an ideal partner for new franchise point guard Darius Acuff Jr., and with the right pieces around them, would create a very intriguing team moving forward.

As a big man who can score in the post, rebound, and defend, Duren is the center the Kings have been desperately wanting for a while. Sure, Sabonis has had a good career in Sacramento, but it is much harder to build a winning team around a big man with his playstyle compared to Duren's.

Creating a new center trio of Duren, Raynaud, and Cardwell, with an average age of just 22.7 years, the future of this franchise would be very bright. Not to mention other young players like Acuff Jr., Keegan Murray, Alex Karaban, Nique Clifford, and Emanuel Sharp.

The fact that Duren is even meeting with the Kings to kick off free agency is a great sign, and if Perry can pull this off, Sacramento would be in a great position. Sure, there are concerns about how big Duren's next contract will be, but the Kings are in a spot where they should be willing to take that risk.

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