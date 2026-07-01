Where Kings Stand With Domantas Sabonis Trade Talks

The Sacramento Kings have already had an exciting offseason, led by drafting Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick in the draft and the rumors around Jalen Duren coming over in a massive deal, but we've yet to see the biggest moves that many are hoping for.

Just like last offseason, the Kings are trying to offload their veteran contracts. They appear to have a way to part ways with DeMar DeRozan, but all is quiet on the Zach LaVine and Malik Monk front. The only player to gain traction so far on the trade market has been former All-NBA player Domantas Sabonis.

Between the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons, there's been a lot of chatter around Sabonis being moved, but the latest report from The Athletic's Sam Amick this morning on the Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross shows that the former All-Star could be in Sacramento longer than people hope.

"Honestly, it feels like we are going back toward the, might not be going anywhere status. Charlotte looked at it pretty seriously but ultimately decided not to go down that road. The Toronto thing, I don't think is alive and well right now. It's seeming like he's very possibly going to still be on the team."

"It feels like we are going back towards the, you know, very well might not be going anywhere, kind of status."@sam_amick tells @CarmichaelDave & @JasonRoss1140 that it's looking more likely that Domantas Sabonis will be staying put in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/hTjdzdwcqz — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) July 1, 2026

Add on that the Pistons are not interested in Sabonis, and there go pretty much all the feasible options for Sabonis. Even though he's a talented player and one of the top bigs in the league, his unique playstyle has always limited his trade market for the Kings. Compared to a defensive plug-and-play center, he's harder to find a stylistic fit, especially at his contract value.

Perry Not Budging

If there's one thing we've seen so far in his early tenure as Kings General Manager, it's that Scott Perry isn't going to budge and do a deal just to get it done. Even though the Kings' veterans have been on the trading block for over a year, all four of Sabonis, LaVine, DeRozan, and Monk still remain, and that's because Perry isn't going to take pennies on the dollar.

He reportedly could have moved off of some players at last year's deadline, but it would have come at the expense of draft capital. Moving off money is always helpful, but not at that expense. At the end of the day, an expiring contract is more valuable than a diminished return.

While Sabonis still has two years left on his deal, it's not too long of a contract for the Kings to wait out if need be.

Sabonis Can Still Play

Lost in all of this is the reminder that Sabonis is still an extremely talented basketball player who can help the Kings win more games. There are little to no expectations for Sacramento to make a playoff run, but there is also no incentive for them to lose games. If anything, it's the opposite with the new lottery odds.

Sabonis may have had a down year last season, but it's important to remember he was dealing with injuries that not only kept him out of games but also affected him in games as well, likely leading to the drop in all major stats. He had bruised ribs from the get-go and tried to rehab his knee instead of opting for surgery right away.

The best-case scenario would be Sabonis showing out at the beginning of the year, increasing his trade value, and Perry making a big move at the deadline, but if more wins can be had because Sabonis is here, that wouldn't be the worst thing either. Now we just have to hope that he'll buy into what the Kings are doing while he sticks around.

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