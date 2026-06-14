What Would Make Zach LaVine Decline His Player Option With Kings?

Before the Sacramento Kings did so in February 2025, no NBA team seemed foolish enough to take Zach LaVine's contract off the Chicago Bulls' hands. Now, after acquiring him in a blockbuster three-team deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, the Kings are stuck paying LaVine.

However, there is a scenario where the Kings are able to get rid of LaVine this offseason without having to give up any extra assets. LaVine has a player option worth about $49 million for the 2026-27 season, and while he is expected to opt in rather than turn down that kind of money, NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype shared how LaVine, in theory, could decline his option if he gets a big enough offer from another team.

"It would have to be more than [two years for $60 million]. It would have to be something of like—I don't even know if it's a three-year for $100 million, something like that," Scotto said on Sactown Sports 1140's The Drive Guys.

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) signs autographs for fans before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

However, just because LaVine could opt out of his player option for the right price, does not mean that it is a realistic scenario.

"But if you're Zach, I don't see that out there right now," Scotto continued. "I think, ultimately, he's opting in. Barring anything of that caliber, that was kind of the expectation that I was told."

It certainly seems like LaVine will still be in a Kings uniform by the start of the 2026-27 season, with Sacramento paying him about $49 million, but there could still be some optimism that this scenario could come to life.

Could LaVine get paid in free agency?

LaVine is represented by Rich Paul at Klutch Sports Group, and the high-profile agency is well known for getting its clients paid. However, in their case, LaVine's smartest decision will likely be to opt into the player option and earn nearly $50 million next season. In fact, he will likely try to use next season to prove to other teams how valuable he can still be, and why he deserves a generous contract in next year's free agency.

"An AUDACIOUS three by Zach LaVine!"



He JUST beats the 1Q buzzer for the Kings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NfFRUUHkth — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2025

Still, there might be a team or two out there that could be willing to give LaVine a big enough contract this summer to entice him to leave the Kings. Someone like the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, or Memphis Grizzlies could be willing to give LaVine a deal worth around $100 million over three years.

For example, The Athletic's Dan Woike reports that the Nets are expected to offer Austin Reaves a four-year, $178.5 million contract this offseason. If that is true and Reaves ultimately turns it down, could Brooklyn pivot to a cheaper option in LaVine?

Sure, it seems unlikely, regardless of the scenario, but there is a non-zero chance that LaVine declines his player option and takes more guaranteed, long-term money elsewhere.

Regardless, even if LaVine opts into his player option, it would be surprising if the Kings did not at least explore trade paths for the 31-year-old guard.

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