10-Year NBA Veteran Linked to Warriors in Free Agency
The Golden State Warriors have been the lone team in the NBA to not make a move in free agency this offseason, but that could change soon. The Warriors have built a solid core group around Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, but remain a few pieces away from title contention.
The Warriors could undoubtedly use some frontcourt help, and one free agent who has yet to be signed remains a top target for the championship hopefuls. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that the Warriors are targeting veteran forward Trey Lyles.
"[Gary] Payton and [Trey] Lyles are two other players who have been mentioned as free-agent targets for the Warriors, sources said. While Payton and Golden State hold mutual interest in one another, money will play a factor in his free agency decision," Siegel wrote.
"The same can be said about Lyles, who spent the four seasons as a productive stretch big man for the Kings. Lyles could wind up being a steal for a team late in free agency if he's willing to accept a minimum contract."
Lyles, 29, has spent the past three-and-a-half seasons with the Sacramento Kings before hitting unrestricted free agency this summer. While a return to Sacramento is undoubtedly in the cards for Lyles, he is expected to find a new opportunity.
This past season, Lyles averaged 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with 42.0/34.0/70.0 shooting splits. Lyles has played plenty of small-ball center with the Kings over the past few years, and Golden State could certainly use a stretch big man like the ten-year veteran to bolster their frontcourt depth.
If Lyles is signing for a veteran minimum, then he will likely be highly coveted on the open market, and the Kings will not be able to compete with championship contenders targeting him. However, the recent acquisition of Dario Saric fills the gap of a potential Lyles departure.