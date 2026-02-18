Kings Are on the Brink of Unfortunate Franchise History

The Sacramento Kings went on an unbelievable run heading into the All-Star break, losing 14 straight games to drop to 12-44 on the season. The Kings are sitting well-positioned with the worst record in the NBA, a huge drop from their three consecutive seasons with 40 or more wins.

As it stands, the Kings are on pace to finish with 17-18 wins on the season, meaning they could ultimately match their franchise-worst 17-65 finish in the 2008-09 season. However, they are just one game away from truly etching themselves in franchise history.

The Kings' active 14-game losing streak ties a franchise record, as the Cincinnati Royals posted 14-game losing streaks in the 1959-60 and 1971-72 seasons. The Kings are hosting the Orlando Magic on Thursday for their first game after the All-Star break, and with a loss, they would officially set the record for the longest losing streak in franchise history.

Kings are on the verge of franchise history

It is already bad enough that this Kings team has matched a record that was set while the franchise was still located in Cincinnati, and it would be very fitting for this 2025-26 squad to set the record themselves.

When the Kings won just 17 games in the 2008-09 season, which is still the lowest mark in franchise history, they never even had a losing streak longer than nine games. This current Kings team is on the verge of losing its 15th straight game. As unfortunate as it is, especially with a team full of veterans and All-Stars, this is likely the worst Kings team ever.

Of course, injuries have played a factor, as three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis has played just 19 of their 56 games. The Kings will go the entire season without seeing their lineup at full strength, especially now that Zach LaVine has undergone season-ending surgery. Not to say the Kings would even be a play-in team with everyone healthy, but they have had an unfortunate draw.

What's next for the Kings?

Now that this Kings team is on the verge of cementing itself as the worst in franchise history, we have to wonder what is next for them. Will Doug Christie still be the head coach by next season? Will they be able to land a franchise-altering prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft? Will Domantas Sabonis be on the team next season?

It is obvious that the Kings need to completely reset, and the first step is to get rid of their veterans. The Kings have one of the NBA's oldest and highest-paid rosters, despite being the worst team in the league. The only way that this season becomes worth it is if they can trade away their veterans in the offseason and draft a top-three prospect this summer.

It would be a shame if the franchise puts fans through the worst season they have ever seen, just to not build on it and come out stronger. This offseason is arguably one of the most important in franchise history, and it gives new general manager Scott Perry a real chance to prove that he can turn the team around.