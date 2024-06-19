2 Role Players the Kings Should Keep out of Trade Talks
The Sacramento Kings have been at the forefront of many trade rumors since last offseason, as talks around Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine reportedly continue. The rumored trade package for Chicago's two-time All-Star is centered around Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, who the Kings do not seem hesitant to throw into trade talks.
As Sacramento builds around their star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, along with rising star Keegan Murray, some Kings will be casualties in an attempt to upgrade their supporting cast. But, there are a couple of role players they should make sure they are not firing into trade packages.
The most obvious player they need to make sure to keep is Keon Ellis. The 24-year-old guard wrapped up his second season in the league as an emerging two-way presence, earning the starting spot alongside Fox to create a high-level backcourt toward the end of the season.
In the seven games Ellis played 30+ minutes, the young guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.3 stocks per game with 50.0/44.2/81.8 shooting splits. Ellis took the league by storm with his defensive intensity and willingness to defend the opposing team's best guard.
With the assumption that star sixth man Malik Monk will find a new home for more money in free agency, Ellis should get the full-time starting role next season and move Kevin Huerter to the lead bench spot if he is not traded.
Another young stud that Sacramento needs to hold onto is Colby Jones. The 22-year-old guard is coming off a rookie season where he did not get much opportunity. After the Kings traded up to select Jones with the 34th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they made it clear they saw his potential as a professional.
The do-it-all gadget guard showed glimpses of being a productive player on both ends of the court, but with a loaded backcourt he did not get much of a chance to show it in the rotation.
Playing just six minutes per contest through 30 appearances, Jones showed his promise with Sacramento's G League affiliate. In Stockton, Jones averaged 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 stocks per game with 51.3/37.5/53.6 shooting splits.
While Jones did not have a rookie season that would suggest he should be untouchable in trade talks, Sacramento could use a backup guard like him moving forward.
If the Kings make any trades this summer, they need to keep their backcourt of the future intact by holding onto the young tandem of Ellis and Jones.
