3 March Madness Wings the Kings Must Target in the 2025 NBA Draft
March Madness allows Sacramento Kings fans to watch the tournament with an eye toward potential future Kings. Sacramento will likely be without their first-round pick this summer, as the Chicago Bulls own a top-12 protected pick from the Kings.
The Kings own a second-round pick via Chicago, currently projected to fall at 39th overall. With their draft capital in mind, there are a few prospects to watch as the NCAA tournament begins.
A couple of honorable mentions include Nique Clifford (Colorado State) and Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB). Clifford may be the hottest player in the country and has likely played himself out of the Kings’ range. The mid-to-late first round feels far more likely at this point. Lendeborg has been on a dominant run of his own, but UAB fell to Memphis in the AAC Championship game and landed in the NIT.
Alex Karaban
Forward, UCONN Huskies - 6'8"
Alex Karaban has been a consistent presence for the UCONN Huskies since his arrival in Storrs. A key cog on back-to-back national championship teams in 2023 and 2024, Karaban now serves as the leader of a UCONN team that experienced significant roster turnover for 2024-25.
Karaban is your classic winning player with a malleable skillset to fit his team’s needs. He is a plus shooter and rounded the rest of his scoring profile out well. While athletically limited in terms of pure burst or quickness, Karaban can hold his own defensively. He averages 1.6 blocks per game, which could be useful in a weak-side help role with Domantas Sabonis manning the paint.
Karaban should arrive ready for rotation minutes immediately, which will likely be enticing to contenders. Teams pushing up on the first and second aprons could see Karaban as a way to get four years of cost-controlled, NBA-caliber wing play to fit with their stars.
This equally applies to Sacramento and their high-usage Sabonis/LaVine/DeRozan/Monk quartet, not to mention Keegan Murray’s impending extension making the team more expensive in coming seasons. Karaban should be at or near the top of their board for their second-round selection.
Karaban and UCONN play Oklahoma on March 21 at 6:25 PM PST.
Carter Bryant
Forward, Arizona Wildcats - 6'8"
At first glance, Carter Bryant’s numbers do not jump off the stat sheet. Arizona has opted to lean on experience at the wing slots and use Bryant, a Freshman, off the bench. He averages 6.4/4.1/1 on 47.4/36.6/67.3 in just 19 minutes per game and has the lowest USG% among Arizona’s rotation players.
Despite the pedestrian counting stats, it is easy to see how Bryant’s skills can translate to the NBA. Low-usage wings with Bryant’s dimensions, defensive activity (5.6 BLK%), and a passable jumper are always in demand.
Sacramento’s current regime clearly prefers drafting experienced college players, which Bryant is clearly not. Nonetheless, Bryant’s skills would be helpful - particularly if they are unable to retain Jake LaRavia or Trey Lyles, both unrestricted free agents this summer.
Unlike the Kings’ preference for experienced prospects, many organizations value upside and may see Bryant as a worthwhile developmental investment. This is especially true with multiple rebuilding teams holding two or more first-round picks. Bryant may not be available when the Kings are on the clock, but they should give him a hard look if he is.
Bryant and the Wildcats play Akron in their first-round matchup on Friday at 4:35 PM PST.
Darrion Williams
Forward, Texas Tech Red Raiders - 6'6"
Texas Tech wing Williams feels like the most on-brand selection for the Kings considering who will likely be available when they pick. The Sacramento native is a Junior who began his career at Nevada, where he was MWC Freshman of the Year and has spent his last two years in Lubbock.
He is as versatile as college wings come, with strong passing instincts on full display as he serves as a point forward for the Red Raiders (23.7 AST%). He fits the mold of a prospect who has consistently improved in a high-profile setting against elite competition, similar to fellow transfer-to-Big XII standout Davion Mitchell.
Williams will likely need to scale his creation back at the next level - it is highly unlikely he will replicate the 26% USG from Texas Tech, and that he will be asked to spot up more and potentially operate as a second-side creator supplementing an offense, rather than running it.
Though length may ultimately cap his ability to defend up at a high level, Williams’ strength may allow him to hold his own against bigger wings.
Williams is coming off an injury but is expected to play in Texas Tech’s opening-round game against UNC-Wilmington on Thursday at 7:10 PM PST.
