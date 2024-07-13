3 Mock Trades for the Kings To Upgrade Their Frontcourt
Since making the blockbuster move to acquire star wing DeMar DeRozan, many believe the Sacramento Kings' offseason is far from over. While adding DeRozan does bolster Sacramento's chances to compete, they are likely still one or two moves away from being true contenders.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley mapped out a trade for every NBA team, and Sacramento is certainly expected to make a move. Buckley put together three mock trades that involved the Kings:
Sacramento Kings receive: Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets receive: Kevin Huerter, 2025 second-round pick (via POR), 2026 second-round pick
Adding Dorian Finney-Smith has been a dream of Kings fans for a while now, and there is no better opportunity than this offseason. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets are far from staying competitive. Shipping out their 31-year-old forward who is on an expiring contract would be a smart move.
Thankfully, the Kings were able to resign Malik Monk, and the emergence of Keon Ellis has lessened the need for declining sharpshooter Kevin Huerter. Giving up Huerter and two second-rounders for a positional need would be an easy move for the Kings.
Finney-Smith is a defensive-minded 6-foot-7 forward, fitting the profile of what is missing in Sacramento's lineup. Many experts bash Sacramento's lack of defense, especially after the DeRozan deal, but adding a talented defender like Finney-Smith would fix many of their problems.
Sacramento Kings receive: Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Keon Ellis, Trey Lyles, 2025 second-round pick (via POR)
If the Kings are looking to put together the best bench duo in the league with Malik Monk and Bobby Portis, this is the right move to make. Otherwise, they should stay away from this deal.
Portis, 29, has been one of the best role players in the league since joining the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game through the last three seasons with 49.4/39.0/77.1 shooting splits. His contributions in the 2020-21 season played a major role in Milwaukee's run to an NBA Championship.
Portis is undoubtedly a talented player, but Keon Ellis is one of the sole reasons the Kings were able to turn their defense around last season. Giving up 24-year-old Ellis and a solid backup forward in Trey Lyles is too much for Portis.
Sacramento Kings receive: Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets receive: Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, 2028 first-round pick (lottery protected), 2025 second-round pick (via POR)
Cameron Johnson is the much more expensive option compared to Finney-Smith and Portis, but there is a chance he would be the most effective. Johnson, 28, is the prime example of a 3-and-D wing, which could fit right into Sacramento's lineup.
While the Kings do not need more offense, swapping out Huerter for another sharpshooter who is more of a positional need and plays better defense would be ideal. The only downside would be giving up a promising sophomore in Colby Jones and a future first-round pick, but the risk could pay off.
Johnson is a career 39.2 percent three-point shooter but is earning an average of $22.9 million over the next three years. If the Kings are confident in their core, adding Johnson to their group of players who are locked in for the next three years would be solid, but it limits their potential for changes moving forward.
If the Kings had to choose one of these trades, making the move for Dorian Finney-Smith would be a no-brainer. Kevin Huerter is expected to be moved this offseason, but it comes down to who Sacramento can get in return.
