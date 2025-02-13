4x NBA All-Star Reacts to the Sacramento Kings' Recent Signing
The Sacramento Kings traded away De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin at last week's trade deadline, and have since been searching for a proper point guard replacement. The Kings have been experimenting with Malik Monk at the one, but the Kings seem to have turned to free agency to find a reliable point guard to add to the lineup.
Following Wednesday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Kings reportedly signed free-agent point guard Markelle Fultz for the remainder of the regular season.
Fultz has not played yet in the 2024-25 season but has spent the last five years with the Orlando Magic. Fultz's best season came in 2022-23, averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game through 60 starts. The 2017 first-overall pick was a highly-touted prospect coming out of college but has been plagued with injuries to heavily impact his career path.
Still, Fultz has proven to be a reliable point guard and should be a great addition to Sacramento's bench. Kings legend and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins took to social media to react to the signing.
"Love this," Cousins commented on ESPN's Shams Charania's Instagram post.
Fultz, 26, has plenty to bring to Sacramento, especially with their lack of a true point guard on the roster. Former Kings All-Star Cousins typically has a strong opinion on whatever Sacramento does, but his approval of this move says a lot about the potential of Fultz on the Kings roster.
