Ben Simmons - The Perfect Sacramento Kings Buyout Candidate
Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, all eyes turn to the buyout market, with the main prize appearing to be three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. For a Sacramento Kings team that just traded their All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, they could use another ball handler coming off the bench.
It's going to be hard for the Kings to lure in someone like Simmons, when contending teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers are in the mix, but there's no denying that he fits the Kings needs to a tee.
Malik Monk is the only true point guard that the Kings have, and even he is new at that role. Simmons would kill two birds with one stone as well for a Sacramento team that always struggles with a lack of size and wing depth.
Not only could Simmons handle the ball, but he could also spell Keegan Murray by taking the most challenging defensive wing assignments at times.
Simmons doesn't score much, or even shoot much for that matter, but theoretically, that shouldn't be a problem for the Kings. Sacramento's starting lineup is loaded with scorers in Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis. Simmons could play a complimentary role on offense where he thrives with the ball in his hand for stretches to set up his teammates.
While he isn't the nearly the same player he was when he was making All-Star teams, Ben Simmons is at worst a rotational player in the NBA. The odds of the Kings being the team to get him are slim, but they should do everything in their power to bring him in if the opportunity arises.
