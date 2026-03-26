Kings Announce Unfortunate Russell Westbrook Injury Update

The Sacramento Kings have already dealt with far more injuries than they can handle, coming off a game against the Charlotte Hornets, when they had just eight players available to play. With four players already sidelined with season-ending surgeries, their injury luck manages to get worse every week.

Now, starting point guard Russell Westbrook is out indefinitely for the Kings. On Wednesday, the Kings announced that Westbrook underwent an MRI after missing multiple games due to foot soreness, and he has no timetable to return.

"Kings guard Russell Westbrook recently underwent MRI imaging on his right foot after missing the last two games due to foot soreness. MRI imaging was consistent with irritation in the joint of the first toe on his right foot. Westbrook will be listed as out and further updates will be provided as appropriate," the team announced.

Kings release updates on Russell Westbrook and Keegan Murray. Westbrook is out with foot soreness. Murray is progressing in return to play protocol and has been cleared for contact. pic.twitter.com/HwUnVZBgoF — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 25, 2026

Westbrook's impact in Sacramento

With just nine games left in the regular season, there is no telling how the Kings will approach Westbrook's injury. The 37-year-old is about to wrap up his 18th season in the NBA, and with the Kings eliminated from postseason contention with a depressing 19-54 record, there is minimal reason for the veteran to play through serious injury.

If we have seen the end of Westbrook's tenure in Sacramento, it is safe to say he did not disappoint. While the team's success does not reflect it, Westbrook has had a great season with the Kings. The former MVP is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season, while shooting 33.8% from three-point range, his highest mark since his 2016-17 MVP campaign.

Sure, Westbrook is not the same player he was when he was the league's MVP, but he has undoubtedly made a big impact in Sacramento. Not just on the court, though, as he has become an incredible leader and mentor for the team's young core.

"First of all, he’s a legend of the game, so everything he tells us basketball-wise is just gold nuggets here and there," rookie center Maxime Raynaud said about Westbrook in early March. "You just have to be able to pick it up and listen. And then, besides that, he’s just a really joyful, driven individual who brings that energy, that talk, laughter in the locker room, while still being a high-level professional and setting the tone for us rookies, but really for the whole team. So, he’s been really a plus for us this entire year."

Russell Westbrook says he's supportive of rookie center Dylan Cardwell's energy that he brings on the floor:



"I told him it's important to stay true to who you are. I'm loving how he's impacting the game in a variety of ways. It's good for our team."pic.twitter.com/0kdAE1zuok — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) January 17, 2026

Westbrook has been a great presence in Sacramento, and it is unfortunate that the veteran guard is battling through a foot injury this late in the season. It would be great if he could return for the Kings' final stretch, as he has seemingly dodged any significant concerns. Westbrook has already been ruled out of Sacramento's contest against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.