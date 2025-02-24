Bold Lineup Change the Sacramento Kings Need to Make
After the Sacramento Kings went on a three-game win streak with their new-look roster from the trade deadline acquisitions, the team has dropped two straight, and many fans are wondering what is going on. The Kings suffered a crushing 132-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and a certain change could be imminent.
The Kings traded De'Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine, and while the former Chicago Bulls star is a phenomenal offensive talent, it creates an awkward trio of Malik Monk, LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan in the starting lineup. Individually, the three players are incredible, but they all need the ball to be successful and none are stellar on the defensive end, making it an odd pairing.
In seven games as a King, LaVine is averaging 20.3 points and 4.7 assists with 43.0/26.4/93.8 shooting splits. In that same span, backcourt mate Malik Monk is averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 assists with 39.6/28.3/97.5 shooting splits. The moral of the story is that neither LaVine nor Monk are excelling next to each other, so a bold change could be the answer.
Many fans have called for the Kings to move Keon Ellis into the starting lineup, replacing either Monk or LaVine. Through 11 starts this season, Ellis is averaging 10.5 points and 2.3 steals while shooting an impressive 45.3% from beyond the arc.
Ellis has been acknowledged as an elite guard defender since last season, but the 25-year-old has turned into a serious 3-and-D threat. When Ellis is on the floor, the Kings are noticeably better, so why not start him?
The most intriguing starting backcourt that the Kings could showcase is Monk and Ellis, which would move LaVine to the bench. The problem is paying a sixth man $44.5 million for the year. LaVine is in the third season of a five-year, $215 million contract, which is not typically money a team gives to a bench player.
The solution to that is to look past his contract and admit that the front office might have made a mistake by trading for him by removing him from the starting lineup, but it is not always that simple for a franchise.
If the Kings do not want to bench their overpaid star, they could send Monk back to his old role as sixth man. Monk is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up but has made it clear he wants his starting role after re-signing in Sacramento over the offseason. Monk has done enough to earn his starting spot, but the Kings are likely put in a better position to win with Ellis over him.
The Kings could be in a tough situation moving forward, but nearly every fan has been screaming at the franchise to make the obvious move. Ellis is a game-changer on both ends of the court, so no matter what they have to do to start him, it needs to be done.
