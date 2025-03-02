Breaking: Domantas Sabonis Ruled OUT in Kings vs Rockets
The Sacramento Kings are traveling to face the Houston Rockets on the road on Saturday for a huge Western Conference battle. While the fifth-place Rockets are certainly expected to beat the tenth-place Kings, Sacramento could not have jumped out to a better start.
The Kings have struggled to start games this season but took an early 16-point lead to dominate Houston in the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Kings, though, All-NBA big man Domantas Sabonis went to the locker room grabbing his left hamstring after just a minute of action.
Consequentially, the Kings have officially ruled out Sabonis for the remainder of Saturday's contest.
Sabonis will finish his night with just one point in one minute of play, but the rest of the game could get dangerous for the Kings. Recently-acquired Jonas Valanciunas will certainly get an expanded role with Sabonis sidelined, while backup forward Trey Lyles could go back to playing small-ball five to fill in for some of the missing minutes.
Sabonis has undoubtedly been Sacramento's best player this season, averaging 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game with impressive 59.6/43.2/74.9 shooting splits. The three-time All-Star should be on his way to another All-NBA Team appearance and is the force behind Sacramento's playoff push.
The Kings will desperately need to fight for a win in Houston without their star big man, as getting three games above .500 before a very challenging upcoming stretch would be massive.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!