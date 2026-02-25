Several Key Players Ruled Out in Kings vs. Rockets Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings finally snapped a 16-game losing streak in their last time out, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-114 on Monday. Now, they are heading into a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but they have had some surprising success against the Western Conference's third-place team this season.

The Kings have already beaten the Rockets twice in three matchups this season, and Sacramento could shockingly win the season series if they walk out of Houston with a win on Wednesday night.

However, the Kings continue to deal with a slew of significant injuries.

Kings list five key players on injury report

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) controls the ball against Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Kings have ruled out Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter for the rest of the season, while standout rookie Dylan Cardwell is also expected to miss multiple weeks. Sacramento's depth has taken a major hit, but coming fresh off their first win in over a month, they should have a bit of confidence heading into Wednesday's matchup. The Kings' full injury report:

Devin Carter - QUESTIONABLE (low back soreness)

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus tear)

In their win in Memphis on Monday, the Kings got a huge performance from Russell Westbrook, and we could see the veteran point guard erupt again on Wednesday. Not only will Westbrook have some extra fuel against his former team, but he is also facing his former OKC Thunder co-star, Kevin Durant.

Westbrook has seemingly been playing with extra fire against all of his former teams this season, and another big performance from him in Houston could help the Kings pick up a second straight win. Ideally, though, the Kings are able to see more out of their young guys in a winning effort.

Rockets rule out Amen Thompson

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For just the second time this season, the Rockets are set to be without star guard Amen Thompson. By earning All-Defensive First Team honors last season, Thompson has cemented himself as a premier young talent, but the Rockets will be missing his services on Wednesday night. With Fred VanVleet out for the season, Houston's guard depth takes a significant hit with Thompson also sidelined. The Rockets' full injury report:

Steven Adams - OUT (left ankle surgery)

Jae'Sean Tate - OUT (right knee sprain)

Amen Thompson - OUT (left quadricep tendinitis)

Fred VanVleet - OUT (right knee ACL repair)

The Kings have already upset the Rockets in their last two meetings, so picking up another win would be incredible. Thompson's injury absence will certainly help the Kings out, but they will still have plenty of trouble keeping up with Durant, Alperen Sengun, and company.

The Kings and Rockets are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in Houston on Wednesday, as the Kings will look to string together consecutive wins for the first time since mid-January and win their season series, while the Rockets are simply trying to avoid another costly upset.