BREAKING: Key Player Ruled OUT During Kings-Rockets
The Sacramento Kings have been on a hot streak, winning seven of their last eight games to improve to 20-20 on the season and move up to ninth place in the Western Conference.
In a huge intra-conference test, the Kings hosted the Houston Rockets on Thursday, and they are looking like the new-and-improved Sacramento squad we have continued to see lately.
The Kings stormed to a nine-point lead at halftime and even led by as much as 16. All five Sacramento starters scored 10+ through the first three quarters, an impressive mark that shows the Kings' unselfishness.
Unfortunately, Sacramento's key sixth man has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after injuring his ankle. Ellis took an awkward step on teammate Domantas Sabonis' foot, immediately folding to the floor before heading to the locker room.
Ellis has been phenomenal for Sacramento this season, being a true game-changer on defense while being one of the most effective three-point shooters on the team.
With Ellis sidelined, the Kings should look to rookie Devin Carter to bring a similar defensive intensity off the bench, but it is hard to replicate what Ellis does for this Kings squad.
The 25-year-old guard will finish his night with six points on 2-3 shooting from deep, knocking down a couple of huge buckets off the bench to give the Kings a spark.
The Rockets, riding a five-game win streak, will look to take advantage of this Kings squad now missing their best perimeter defender.
