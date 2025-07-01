Breaking: Kings Officially Sign Schröder, No Trade with Detroit
After a few days (or weeks) of hearing that the Kings were going to sign Dennis Schröder, it has finally happened. The Kings have their point guard for next year and can put the issue to rest for at least a little while.
Schröder isn’t a long term solution, so the question always was going to be “how much do the Kings have to pay/give up?” After rumors that Malik Monk would be involved in a sign and trade, we have the final deal.
While the deal was initially reported as two years, after the sign and trade saga with the Pistons, a third partially guaranteed year was added to the deal.
Sacramento fans can finally breathe knowing that Malik Monk isn’t getting moved for Dennis Schröder , but there is still a chance that the Kings have more up their sleeve.
Sacramento also traded Jonas Valančiūnas earlier today, which freed up enough space to bring in Schröder without having to trade Malik Monk. Sacramento is clearly looking at creative ways to work around the NBA’s apron system as they look to improve the team.
Schröder had a bit of a weird season last year playing for three different teams and having drastically different runs with each. After starting the season on the Brooklyn Nets, Schröder joined the Golden State Warriors where he struggled and eventually found his way to the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit is where Dennis really made his mark backing up Cade Cunningham and even playing with him at times after the team lost Jaden Ivey to a broken leg.
Schröder averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 assists per game with the Pistons while shooting 30% from three and 38% from the field. Schröder may not be an exciting signing, but he’s a decent point guard option and will allow Sacramento to play a more defensive minded option next to Zach LaVine.