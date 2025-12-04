Three Takeaways from Kings Blowout Loss to Rockets

The slide continues. The Sacramento Kings’ losing streak hit four games tonight, as they fell apart in the second half, losing to the Houston Rockets 121-95. Sacramento is now 5-17 on the season and alone at 14th in the Western Conference.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s loss:

Competitive Until It Wasn’t

Most games this season have felt like they were not nearly as close as the final score indicated. This was not the case tonight. Although it looks like another classic end-to-end rout, this game was actually close well into the third quarter. Sacramento was actually leading 63-57 with 8 minutes left in the third.

While many (myself included) are quick to call the team out when those end-to-end blowouts happen, we should be equally quick to credit them when they show up as they did in the first half tonight. It was not the prettiest half, a style Houston is comfortable playing. Though a slug-it-out physical game is not necessarily Sacramento’s preferred style, they weathered Houston’s size and put up a very strong fight, ending the first half with the lead.

When the wheels fell off, though, they fell off hard. Houston went on a 30-8 run over the last 8 minutes of the third quarter and did not look back. At that point, the game was all but decided. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan did not play in the fourth quarter.

Size Matters

In a league full of bad matchups for the Kings, Houston just might be the worst. They are massive (height statistic), playing without a true point guard, with Fred VanVleet set to miss the entire season with a torn ACL.

The Rockets start three players who would be the tallest player on the Kings, and bring Aquaman doppelganger Steven Adams off the bench. They are the best rebounding team in the league by a wide margin. Sacramento, on the other hand, is the worst.

Sacramento countered by going with a lot of Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud together. This frontcourt pairing allowed Keegan Murray to play far more 3 than we typically see. Against nearly any other team, that would mean Murray would have a size advantage.

Against Houston? That means you are matched up with either Jabari Smith Jr. (6’11) or Kevin Durant (listed at 6’11 but is definitely 7’). The length bothered Murray tonight, leading to his worst offensive outing of the season (5 PTS on 2/10, 1/4 3PT) since he returned from thumb surgery.

The size discrepancy showed in the turnover battle, as well. Houston is elite defensively, with otherworldly athlete Amen Thompson leading the charge on that end. The Rockets flexed their defensive prowess almost immediately, repeatedly forcing Sacramento into turnovers. Sacramento opened the game with turnovers on their first four possessions.

Raynaud, Monk Thrive, Starters Struggle

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the starters looked... not great tonight. Zach LaVine was invisible, finishing with two (2) points in 19 minutes. Drew Eubanks got his token minutes to open each of the first three quarters. DeMar DeRozan gave you about what you should expect in 24 minutes. Russell Westbrook filled the stat sheet (including the turnover column), and Murray was bothered by Houston’s length and physicality.

However, there were some outstanding bench performances that kept the game close for as long as it was. Specifically, Malik Monk and Maxime Raynaud each had their best game of the season.

Monk finished with 25 points on 10/19 (5/8 3PT), looking incredibly comfortable with the ball. Considering Monk’s 3P% has dipped the last couple of seasons, it is great to see him up around 40% so far this year. He was playing with a pace and confidence that brought some brief flashbacks to his 6th Man of the Year campaign in 2022-23.

Raynaud played the best game of his career, also finishing with 25 points on 10/15 with 2 threes. He showed strong touch around the rim and flashed a three-point shot that could make him a suitable pairing with another big should the Kings look to add a new look when Domantas Sabonis returns from injury.

To be clear, Raynaud still had plenty of rookie moments. He still has a long way to go until Kings fans should start mapping out his extension or building his statue outside the Golden 1 Center. However, this kind of showing against a deep and talented frontcourt like Houston is promising.

Considering where Sacramento is in the standings, it would be a welcome sight to see Doug Christie start Raynaud. It is one thing to be a bad team. It is another thing to be bad and old. There is no risk in seeing what you have - especially while Sabonis is sidelined.

The Kings will try to get back in the win column on Saturday when they take on the Miami Heat.

