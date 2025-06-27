Sabonis Sends Message to New Kings Teammates After 2025 NBA Draft
Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings had an active two nights of the NBA Draft, trading back into the first-round to draft Nique Clifford, selecting Maxime Raynaud with the 42nd pick, and then quickly followed up the picks with signings of Isaac Nogués Gonzalez and Dylan Cardwell.
Current Kings center Domantas Sabonis had a simple but effective message to his new teammates following the draft: "Welcome to the Sacramento Kings, Rooks. Let’s work!"
It's a simple message, but in an offseason where the Kings are rumored to be shopping nearly everyone on their roster, it shows that Sabonis is still invested in the organization. And that matches the latest reports that say the Kings are committed to building around their All-NBA center.
They backed up that report by going out and getting players that can help Sabonis and the Kings compete next year. All four players they brought in are older (Clifford - 23, Raynaud - 22, Nogues - 21, Cardwell - 23) and could step into the rotation sooner rather than later.
They are also all defensive-minded players who can play alongside Sabonis. While two of them are bigs, both Raynaud and Cardwell are bigs who project to be able to play alongside the All-Star center. Raynaud brings potential high-volume shooting from three and could be a stretch four next to Sabonis, and Cardwell is a rim protecting mobile big who could play in the paint while Sabonis roams the perimeter.
Clifford and Nogues are both pesky perimeter defenders who should also make life easier for Sabonis by limiting line drives to the rim.
Scott Perry and the rest of the front office still has a lot of work to do, but it was a solid start to the offseason for the Kings, and Domantas Sabonis is ready (as he always is) to get to work.