Breaking: Kings to Hire Ex-Knicks Executive for New GM Opening
The Sacramento Kings lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night to officially end their 2024-25 campaign, and they did not waste any time to start making changes.
Just an hour after the game, the Kings and general manager Monte McNair agreed to part ways.
McNair spent five years as the general manager of the Kings, leading them to their first playoff appearance in 2023 after a 16-year drought and three consecutive 40+ win seasons. McNair's departure still does not come as a surprise, as he and the ownership seem to have had a falling out.
Now, still within 12 hours of playing their final game of the season, the Kings have found their next general manager.
The Kings are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire Scott Perry as their next general manager.
In 2017, Perry spent three months as the Kings' vice president of basketball operations, but then took a job with the New York Knicks to be their general manager. After six years with the Knicks, Perry is now finding his way back to Sacramento, and this time likely for the long run.
The Kings desperately needed to make a change in the front office, and while McNair certainly was not the worst general manager a team could have had, owner Vivek Ranadive certainly wanted an executive he could lean on more, and Perry might be his guy.
The Kings have an incredibly busy offseason ahead of them, and Perry will have some huge decisions to make about the future of this franchise.