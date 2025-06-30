Breaking: Lakers Sign Jake LaRavia in Free Agency
Jake LaRavia was one of Sacramento’s best pickups last season and quickly became a fan favorite. The 6’8 LaRavia brought toughness, aggression, shooting, and hustle to close out the season and helped Sacramento stay afloat with injuries to Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis.
LaRavia did end the season injured, but by then, he had made his mark in Sacramento. Because Memphis chose to decline LaRavia’s 4th year option, Sacramento was only able to offer LaRavia that $5,163,127 number that was declined. While the team was hopeful they could retain LaRavia, it was always going to be tough.
https://x.com/ShamsCharania/status/1939817620989251810
LaRavia deserved more than Sacramento could offer him and by signing in LA, LaRavia gives himself a higher salary and a chance at playing with a contender. LaRavia is also friends with and shares an agent with Lakers guard Austin Reeves which further connected him to Los Angeles.
The Kings will be looking for LaRavia replacements as they do not have many options on the wing other than Keegan Murray.
LaRavia averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, and shot 38.5% from 3 in Sacramento after being moved by Memphis. Maybe more important than Jake’s numbers was his energy and toughness.
Before the arrival of LaRavia and Jonas Valančiūnas, Sacramento’s bench was a huge issue and the team as a whole felt like they were missing a sense of grit. LaRavia and Valančiūnas led the charge on that front, and LaRavia will be sorely missed next season.