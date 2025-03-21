Bulls Spoil DeMar DeRozan's Historic Night in Win vs Kings

DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk on needing to get Zach LaVine (8 pts on 2/9) more involved:



Monk: “We can’t have that out of (LaVine). He knows that though. But that’s us. That’s our job to try to figure out how to get him more shots because we can’t have that out of him.”… pic.twitter.com/8dBUfxtzaZ