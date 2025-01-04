Bulls Star Reacts to Kings' DeMar DeRozan's Monster Dunk vs Grizzlies
The Sacramento Kings have found their rhythm since firing head coach Mike Brown, winning three consecutive games after breaking a six-game losing streak. The Kings capped off their three-game homestand with a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
While the Grizzlies were shorthanded, the Kings made the most of their opportunity with a 138-133 win. Sacramento's 138 points is their third-highest of the season, led by Malik Monk with 31, DeMar DeRozan with 29, and De'Aaron Fox with 23.
The Kings' offense is typically what leads them to victory, which seemed to be the gameplan after acquiring six-time All-Star and prolific scorer DeMar DeRozan in the offseason. DeRozan has played his part for the Kings this season, averaging 20.8 points per game and the second-leading scorer behind Fox.
A huge reason why the Kings brought in DeRozan was likely his clutch gene, creating one of the best clutch-time trios in the league with him, Fox, and Monk. DeRozan showed fans on Friday exactly what he is capable of in the clutch, throwing down a monster slam with 30 seconds left to put an exclamation point on the win.
Via NBA: "DeMar with the PUNCTUATION.
Bench LOVING IT."
DeRozan turned back time for this dunk over Grizzlies center Jay Huff, reminding fans of how vicious some of his slams were when he was younger. The 35-year-old forward might not be as athletic as he once was, but he has shown glimpses of his high-flying ability in Sacramento.
DeRozan's former Chicago Bulls teammate Nikola Vucevic reacted to the highlight dunk, jokingly asking a question that many fans also had in mind.
Via Nikola Vucevic: "You can still dunk???"
DeRozan is on pace to dunk around 12 times this season, which would be a career low, compared to his previous career-low of 17 dunks in the 2020-21 season. Through his nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan averaged 40 dunks per season. The veteran forward is not rising up like he used to, but he finds the right times to throw down a mean one like he did on Friday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!