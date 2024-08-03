De’Aaron Fox Advocates for Trending Basketball Topic
Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox took to social media to voice his opinion on a trending discussion over high school basketball.
At every level of football there is a play clock. I don’t understand people that argue against a shot clock [in basketball]. At least at the varsity level.- @swipathefox, X
For years, basketball fans have been arguing over whether or not high school basketball should feature a shot clock. Per Jordan Divens of MaxPreps, 25 states in America do not have a shot clock implemented in high school basketball with no official plans to add one.
Fox, seemingly with the majority of basketball fans on the topic, believes a shot clock should be implemented in high school basketball, at least on the varsity level.
Many states and smaller counties would struggle to find extra staff every game, as they would need someone to operate the shot clock, a prominent reason why many states have not adapted.
There has been an increase in the number of states implementing a shot clock in recent years, but it should be used at all levels of basketball. Fox doubles down on his argument, suggesting defensive strategies should not have to change due to the lack of a shot clock.
Many fans have advocated for the NBA to even decrease their shot clock from 24 to 20 seconds, shortening possessions and ultimately making the game faster. While this does not need to happen, it further proves how important a shot clock is to the game of basketball.
In 2015, the NCAA decided to shorten the shot clock for men's basketball from 35 to 30 seconds, which could even adopt the NBA's rule of a 24-second shot clock eventually.
Most fans feel the same way as Fox, and eventually, we could see high school basketball making a nationwide change.
