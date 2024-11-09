De’Aaron Fox Gives Injury Update After Kings vs Clippers
The Sacramento Kings hosted a divisional rival on Friday night, matching up against the Los Angeles Clippers. Riding a favorable streak, winning five of their previous six, the Kings fell short against LA in a 107-98 loss.
Despite the loss, Sacramento star point guard De'Aaron Fox shined. Fox led the team with 31 points, shooting an impressive 12-for-20 from the field when nobody else seemed to be able to get it going against a tough Clipper defense.
Fox has not shied away from telling the media he is playing through an injury in his dominant hand, but it does not seem to be bothering him too much. Fox is leading the Kings in scoring this season, averaging 24.6 points per game, but gave an update on his injury following Friday's loss to the Clippers.
"It is what it is," Fox told the media. "I can't really do much about it. I'm not going to take a month off or anything. I'm able to play, so I'm out there."
Fox has dealt with a few different lingering issues before but has made it clear he will not let this hand injury sideline him. Fox was one of the few bright spots in Friday's loss, proving that the hand injury should not be much of a problem.
If Fox were to miss time, thankfully Sacramento brought in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to take on the weight of the offense if needed, but the Kings need to hope that they do not have to worry about that.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!