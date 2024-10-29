De’Aaron Fox Hits Career Milestone in Kings Win Over Blazers
Sacramento Kings franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox has burst onto the scene as one of the NBA's top guards since getting drafted in 2017. Now, Fox has cemented himself as one of the best players in Kings' franchise history.
On Monday night, De’Aaron Fox became the fifth player in Kings franchise history to reach the 10,000-point mark in his 472nd career game.
Fox earned himself a spot joining Kings legends Oscar Robertson (22,009), Jack Twyman (15,840), Mitch Richmond (12,070), and Nate Archibald (10,894) as players to reach 10,000 points or more in their careers. Fox became the second to achieve this milestone in the Sacramento era, alongside Mitch Richmond.
Entering Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Fox was 17 points shy of reaching the mark but drained a three-pointer early in the third quarter to secure his 10,000th point as a King, receiving a standing ovation from fans and teammates during the next timeout.
Fox finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on the night and is only five games away from passing Mike Bibby for the fourth-most games played in Kings’ history.
The 26-year-old point guard has looked good, averaging 22.3 points and 8.0 assists to start the season, and is on pace to get back into All-Star conversations.
De’Aaron Fox, who has paired well with his new teammate DeMar DeRozan, looks to get Sacramento (1-2) back to .500 Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz (0-3) on the second leg of their back-to-back.
