De'Aaron Fox's Honest Statement After Kings' Four-Game Losing Streak

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox gets honest about where the team stands during a tough stretch.

Dec 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a crushing 27-point loss against the Indiana Pacers, capping off a four-game losing streak to summarize a disastrous 2024-25 season. The Kings move to 13-17 on the season, sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Scary rumors that Sacramento could trade star point guard De'Aaron Fox if things do not turn around continue to circulate, and their recent struggles certainly do not help change that discussion.

Fox spoke to the media at practice on Christmas Eve, revealing where he feels the Kings stand after their four-game losing skid.

"At this point, we're in that spot where other teams have to help us as well," Fox says. "Obviously we want to control what we can control, but we’ve put ourselves into position where we kind of don’t control our own fate. But, at the end of the day, you still want to be able to roll off a good win streak."

Fox, 27, is averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season. If Fox makes an All-NBA Team, he will be eligible for a supermax contract extension, making his situation in Sacramento much more interesting.

Hearing your franchise point guard say the team doesn't control their own fate just 30 games into the season is certainly not ideal, and not a good sign amid all the trade rumors.

