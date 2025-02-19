De'Aaron Fox's Agent Breaks Silence on Kings, Spurs Trade
The Sacramento Kings put together a franchise-shaking move ahead of the NBA trade deadline, sending star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. In return, the Kings received Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls, but as Fox turned into a disgruntled star, it was expected they would be trading him.
Since the trade, many fans have been unforgiving and have not held back as they feel Fox turned on the franchise. Many fans also point the blame to Fox's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who likely pushed for a trade out of Sacramento.
Rich Paul joined Gil's Arena to discuss Fox's trade from Sacramento to San Antonio, revealing how he wanted the star point guard to team up with Victor Wembanyama.
"In De’Aaron’s case, he had spent eight years in Sac. It’s pretty good, but it was time for a change," Paul said. "I personally wanted to place him next to Wemby to grow, right? And he thought that made a lot of sense too. It’s his choice, but that’s where he wanted to be, and I was blessed enough and able enough to make that happen."
The Spurs are just 2-3 since acquiring Fox, as the star point guard is averaging 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.8 steals through his five games in San Antonio. This trade heavily impacted both the Kings and Spurs, and regardless of how Sacramento fans want to spin in, it was a good move for Fox.
