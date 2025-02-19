Inside The Kings

De'Aaron Fox's Agent Breaks Silence on Kings, Spurs Trade

Klutch Sports' Rich Paul got honest about De'Aaron Fox's trade to the San Antonio Spurs.

Logan Struck

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings put together a franchise-shaking move ahead of the NBA trade deadline, sending star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. In return, the Kings received Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls, but as Fox turned into a disgruntled star, it was expected they would be trading him.

Since the trade, many fans have been unforgiving and have not held back as they feel Fox turned on the franchise. Many fans also point the blame to Fox's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who likely pushed for a trade out of Sacramento.

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4)
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Rich Paul joined Gil's Arena to discuss Fox's trade from Sacramento to San Antonio, revealing how he wanted the star point guard to team up with Victor Wembanyama.

"In De’Aaron’s case, he had spent eight years in Sac. It’s pretty good, but it was time for a change," Paul said. "I personally wanted to place him next to Wemby to grow, right? And he thought that made a lot of sense too. It’s his choice, but that’s where he wanted to be, and I was blessed enough and able enough to make that happen."

The Spurs are just 2-3 since acquiring Fox, as the star point guard is averaging 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.8 steals through his five games in San Antonio. This trade heavily impacted both the Kings and Spurs, and regardless of how Sacramento fans want to spin in, it was a good move for Fox.

Recommended Articles

feed

Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News