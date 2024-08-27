DeMar DeRozan Reveals Why He Chose the Kings
The Sacramento Kings made one of the biggest offseason splashes in franchise history by completing a sign-and-trade to acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls.
DeRozan is expected to make a significant impact in Sacramento, and seeing how he complements the Kings star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will be interesting. The six-time NBA All-Star is a seasoned veteran with loads of experience, and his elite offensive skillset could catapult the Kings toward the top of the Western Conference.
Heading into the offseason, almost nobody expected DeRozan to be Sacramento's answer, but it was certainly a pleasant surprise.
DeRozan joined the Club 520 Podcast headlined by former NBA player Jeff Teague, and explained his reason for choosing the Kings:
When I just sat back and realized what the team needed, what they had, what they were fighting for, and how bad they want to win, it just fit the mold that I wanted to be a part of... I'm looking forward to it.- DeMar DeRozan
DeRozan, 35, has made just one Conference Finals appearance during his 15-year career, but the team seems confident that his presence in Sacramento could be enough to take them to that level.
Through three years in Chicago, DeRozan averaged 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game with two All-Star appearances and a top-ten MVP finish in 2022.
While many knock the DeRozan acquisition by noting his lack of defense, his offensive game will elevate every aspect of the Kings. Adding a wing scorer who can be a playmaker from the perimeter is very significant for Sacramento, and the Kings prioritizing adding a third star instead of an impact defender should prove to be the correct decision.
