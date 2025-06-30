Dennis Schröder: Better Than We Think, Solid Option for Kings
Free agency is right around the corner and it seems all but certain that the Sacramento Kings are going to sign Dennis Schröder to be their starting point guard.
While that doesn't sound as exciting as Trae Young, Darius Garland, or Ja Morant, Schröder is an extremely capable starting point guard, and one of, if not the best, available in unrestricted free agency.
Across his 12-year career, Schröder has averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 43.2% shooting from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc. He had an interesting year, playing extremely well for the Brooklyn Nets before a short and underwhelming stint in Golden State before getting traded a second time to the Detroit Pistons.
Between his three teams last season, Schröder played best for the Nets. He averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from three.
Not only were all of his counting stats higher, but his efficiency was at it's peak for the season in Brooklyn. What may have worked so well for Schröder in Brooklyn, as compared to his other two stops last year, was his ability to run the offense and his effectiveness in the pick and roll.
Schröder was in the 72.2nd percentile in the Pick and Roll playtype for the Nets, but in the 28.9th for the Warriors and 38.4th for the Pistons. In Brooklyn, Schröder was given the keys to the offense and helped run the team, while in Golden State and Detroit he played behind Stephen Curry and Cade Cunningham.
The Kings don't run as many pick and rolls as other teams, but with Doug Christie taking over and a new offense likely to be implemented, they could turn to the play more instead of the dribble handoff heavy offense that we've seen in the past.
It will be interesting to see what Schröder's usage will look like with the Kings. With the roster as currently constructed, there are stars and high-volume shooters in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis.
But Schröder is also an underrated facilitator who can set up the stars around him. Outside of his rookie season, he's averaged over four assists every year (11 seasons). He's topped six assists per game three times in his career, including as recently as the 2023-24 season.
Schröder also helps the Kings add length, which they desperately needed last year. He's only 6-foot-1, but has a massive 6-foot-7 wingspan that he uses to get in the passing lanes and be a disruptive defender.
This seems to be a focus for Scott Perry, as every player he's brought in so far from the draft or undrafted free agents should help the Kings add length this season with larger wingspans. They still need help on the wings, but Perry is slowly adding length to this roster.
Schröder isn't a star, but he has the potential to be a star in his role, which we've seen in the past. He isn't going to come in and demand 20 shots per game or need the ball in his hands, but he can step up and do more if need be.
It may feel like a stop-gap option, and could be nothing more than that, but it's an option that nets the Kings a talented player that they can use to be competitive or trade in the future, which isn't the worst possibility for Scott Perry's first offseason with the Kings.