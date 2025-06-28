NBA Rumor: Kings Have 'Best Chance' to Sign Veteran Point Guard
The Sacramento Kings had an extremely productive 2025 NBA Draft, highlighted by trading into the first round to select Nique Clifford 24th overall. However, it did not stop there. The Kings landed one of the steals of the draft in Maxime Raynaud with pick 42, and then finished it off with a strong two-way signing in undrafted free agency, Dylan Cardwell.
The Kings have already made their roster better by adding some impressive rookie talent, but as they enter free agency, they have the opportunity to do a full 180 and become a legitimate team in the Western Conference. New general manager Scott Perry has already shown he knows what he is doing, putting the franchise in much better hands than before.
The Kings still have one issue that they did not address in the draft, which is their lack of a true point guard. Of course, it is much riskier to address a problem this significant by adding an unproven rookie, so the Kings are expected to turn to free agency to add a veteran.
The Kings have recently been linked to 12-year veteran point guard Dennis Schroder, who is entering free agency after a hectic 2024-25 season in which he played for three different teams.
A new report from NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line reveals that the Kings have the "best chance" to sign Schroder in free agency.
"Free agency doesn't officially start until Monday at 6 PM ET, but league sources say that numerous teams are operating under the belief that the Sacramento Kings have the best chance to sign Dennis Schröder away from the Detroit Pistons, while the Dallas Mavericks are increasingly regarded as the favorites to sign D'Angelo Russell," Stein wrote.
Of course, 31-year-old Schroder does not answer Sacramento's long-term point guard question, but he would be a great playmaker to run the offense in a gap year. The Kings are stuck in a weird position this offseason with some unattractive contracts, but will have much more flexibility next summer. Even a one-year deal for Schroder to come into Sacramento and take the starting point guard role would help tremendously.
That way, the Kings do not feel pressured to overpay for a starting point guard on the trade market.
"The early ballpark for Schröder is a first-year salary in a new deal that matches the full $14.1 million midlevel exception," Stein continued.
Schroder does not seem to mind being a journeyman, already playing for nine different franchises throughout his 12-year career, but it is assumed that eventually, he would like to find a secure home. For a team in desperate need of a point guard for the near future, the Kings would be silly not to bring in a veteran like Schroder to help fill the gap.