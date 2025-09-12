Dennis Schröder's EuroBasket Performances Gives Hope to Kings Fans
The Sacramento Kings came into the offseason with a long to-do list, and while they revamped their front office and coaching staff, there's been no big move to quickly reshape the roster under Scott Perry.
The Kings' biggest move of the offseason is by far the acquisition of Dennis Schröder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons. While he isn't a flashy player or a big name like Trae Young or Jonathan Kuminga, he is a steadying presence who fills a position of need at point guard, and more importantly, fits the style and culture that Perry is trying to build.
While that's great for Perry and hopefully the Kings' culture-building goals this season, the move was seen as an overpay by many around the league, with Schröder getting a three year $44 million deal from Sacramento.
That seems like a lot to pay a 31-year-old guard in today's NBA landscape, but Schröder is proving in EuroBasket that he could be exactly what the Kings need.
Schröder already has an extremely impressive international career, and that was before this summer and his help in leading Germany to the EuroBasket championship. Some are starting to say that Schröder could ink his name in the Hall of Fame thanks to his overseas resume.
And in his most recent performance that landed the championship spot, he finished with 26 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds as Germany took down Finland in the semifinals.
Schröder has always been underrated in the NBA, and this offseason is no different. His signing was overlooked, but this recent run in EuroBasket is exciting Kings fans.
And it's not just the semifinal game, but years of great play in FIBA competitions that stands out.
Playstyles are different between FIBA and the NBA, but it's great to see him play so well leading up to his debut with the Kings. Sacramento doesn't have to be great or contend this year, but it's an important year to build an identity as described above, and Schröder leading the charge could be a huge catalyst for the Kings.
It's also important because as the roster currently stands, the Kings don't have any other point guards on the team. First year head coach Doug Christie will likely lean heavily on Schröder to run the offense, and his ability to not only score, but also facilitate, should help with that effort.
And the final reason that this should excite Kings fans is that there really isn't much else to be excited about...
It's a sad but true statement heading into the new season for Sacramento. They are clearly in a retooling phase with no young stars. They have first-round draft picks in Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, who are intriguing, but neither is the type of player you trade everyone else and build around (at least not yet?).
So for Kings fans, it's important to take what we can get, and at this point of the offseason, that includes being excited about a EuroBasket run to the finals for Germany and Dennis Schröder. None of it could matter in a few months in the NBA, but for now, it's fun to see a future King play so well.