Devin Carter Erupts, Kings Ease Past Bulls
The Sacramento Kings moved to 2-0 in Summer League as they took care of business against the Chicago Buls, winning comfortably 109-92.
It was an all-around effort for Sacramento, as six players scored in double figures and the team shot 48.4% from beyond the arc, but it was Devin Carter who led the way in a huge bounce back game for the second-year guard.
After a disappointing first game against the Orlando Magic, Devin Carter could do no wrong tonight against the Bulls, finishing with 30 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals on 10-of-13 (73.9%) from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from three.
It was a much-needed performance for the sophomore guard. He not only had a rough rookie season, but has been in trade rumors of late, and after his first game, had many doubting his ability to make an impact on the Kings this upcoming season.
But Carter showed tonight why he still has so much potential to be a high-impact player in the NBA. At his best, he affects the game on both ends of the court. His mix of athleticism, hustle, and energy was on full display tonight, but it was the shooting and confidence that really stood out.
In the Summer League opener, he looked unsure of himself on the court, but tonight he looked decisive in his playmaking and shot selection. It was the type of game you expect from a second-year player in Summer League, especially one that is already on the older end at 23 years old.
It's fine if you don't want to overreact to Summer League in general, but it was a great showing for Carter in what felt like an important moment for him.
While Carter will get the headlines, he wasn't the only player to stand out for the Kings tonight. Nique Clifford had another stand-out performance with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal on 8-of-13 (61.5%) from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) from three.
Much like in the first game, he looked calm and poised as he impacted the game in a multitude of ways on the court. It's what makes him so exciting entering the season. He doesn't have to score to help the team win, but when he does like tonight, he's going to make the Kings a lot harder to beat.
He had five turnovers with some errant passes at times, but overall it was another encouraging game for the rookie.
The same can be said for Maxime Raynaud, who finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, while once again showing his offensive firepower both inside and outside. And Isaiah Crawford had 13 points, 3 rebounds, a steal, and a block as a standout player on the bench.
Yes, this is just Summer League, but it's another good showing for the most important players on the Kings, especially with Carter flipping the script from the first game. These games have no effect on the regular season, but they do have an effect on what moves Scott Perry may make next. And early on, the young Kings are showing that they could have what it takes to make their way into the rotation early.