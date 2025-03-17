Domantas Sabonis' Honest Statement After Return From Injury
Domantas Sabonis returned to the Sacramento Kings lineup on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. Other than getting their All-NBA center back, not much went right for Sacramento in the desert. The Kings looked completely outmatched on both ends and dropped the game 106-122 to fall back to .500 and 4-10 against divisional opponents.
Looking to change the tides, the Kings got back to practice on Sunday and Domantas Sabonis took some time to speak to the media (with Jonas Valančiūnas manhandling the King’s coaching staff in the background).
First, Sabonis was asked if even he struggles with ’Valančiūnas strength. Domas comedically pointed to the King’s record against Jonas’ previous team, the New Orleans Pelicans as an answer.
“I mean you guys watched us last year, they were 6-0.”
While the Kings record against the Pelicans is much better this year, things have not been going as well for Sacramento in their own division. Sabonis was asked how he feels about the teams’ last two games and his answer is pretty much what anyone would expect during a four game skid.
“Not great, offense, defense it wasn’t us. A lot of stuff we gotta keep working on.”
Later on Sabonis was asked if he will be changing anything up while he continues to monitor his hamstring injury for the remainder of the season.
“Yeah for sure, being smart, being on top of it. I can play through a lot of injuries, this is one you don’t have a lot of control.”
Sabonis stated he was feeling good overall and acknowledged that the play against Ryan Dunn where he was left holding his hamstring wasn’t something that he was worried about going forward, which is probably a relief for fans.
The most interesting part of the interview came when the NBA’s rebounding leader was asked about what the cause of the inconsistent basketball from Sacramento might be. Often, coach Christie and the players have some specific points of improvement to discuss, but Sabonis seemed to be searching for answers just like the rest of us.
“New guys… I don’t even know. I can’t even tell you because we would be figuring it out.”
It’s clear that the Kings have the talent level to compete in the Western Conference and having Sabonis back will only boost their ceiling, but the team will have to figure out how to close out the season strong.
Sacramento looks to end the losing streak tonight at Golden One Center tonight against Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Memphis Grizzlies.
