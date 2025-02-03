Domantas Sabonis Reacts to Kings-Spurs-Bulls Blockbuster Trade
The Sacramento Kings made a splash at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, acquiring star center Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers. Pairing Sabonis with their De'Aaron Fox created a very dynamic and exciting duo in Sacramento, and the results showed fast.
Fox and Sabonis were both selected to the All-Star Game and All-NBA Third Team in their first full season together, leading the Kings to 48 wins and the third seed in the West. Now, two underwhelming seasons later, the Kings have split them up.
The Kings traded De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin to the San Antonio Spurs, while also routing Kevin Huerter to the Chicago Bulls in a blockbuster three-team deal on Sunday.
Sabonis took to social media to say his goodbyes to his three former teammates, posting a simple three-word statement showing his support.
Via Domantas Sabonis: "Bigger Than Basketball. 🤝"
Regardless of how Fox helped revive the franchise after their 16-year playoff drought, sending him to the Spurs is strictly business and the players have made it clear they are not letting the trade affect their off-the-court relationships.
Sabonis now finds himself with a new offensive star in the backcourt, as the Kings received All-Star guard Zach LaVine in Sunday's blockbuster. It will be interesting to see how LaVine fits with his new team, as he is paired with his former Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan again.
